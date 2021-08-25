Chelsea have made a breakthrough in their pursuit of Sevilla defender Jules Kounde, with various sources indicating a deal is finally close.

Kounde is Chelsea’s last remaining target for the summer transfer window as they aim to strengthen their Champions League winning squad. They have broken their club transfer record to lure back striker Romelu Lukaku and have been planning another big bid for Kounde.

The Frenchman has established himself as one of the most promising centre-backs in Europe during his time with Sevilla. He helped them win the Europa League in 2020 before securing a second consecutive top-four finish in La Liga last term.

A member of France’s Euro 2020 squad, Kounde’s club future has been the focus of much speculation ever since his involvement in that tournament ended.

Chelsea had been working on a deal for him in the background and accelerated their pursuit in the weeks that followed. However, there was little progress. In fact, the club were working through intermediaries and still had to contact Sevilla directly.

It appears they have now taken those necessary steps to close in on a deal. According to Gianluca Di Marzio, the transfer is almost complete. Chelsea will pay a fee in the region of €50m, which could be a relative bargain.

talkSPORT also claim an agreement is close and that talks are at an advanced stage between Chelsea, Sevilla and Kounde’s representatives.

The radio station adds that talks are ongoing for Kurt Zouma’s transfer from Chelsea to West Ham, which would pave the way for Kounde to arrive at Stamford Bridge.

Earlier reports indicated that Zouma’s move had in fact collapsed due to a disagreement between the two clubs. But there could be hope for both of them yet as they aim to get the centre-backs they really want.

Both transfer sagas seem to be going round in circles, but there may be positive conclusions after all.

Chelsea still seeking Saul deal?

If Kounde does indeed arrive, he may not even be Chelsea’s last summer signing. Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has confirmed their pursuit of Saul Niguez is still alive too.

The midfielder looks likely to leave Atletico Madrid this summer after winning the Spanish title with them last season.

Although he has played for them in their opening matches this season, he can see a future away from the club. A Premier League move has thus been speculated for months.

Manchester United have ruled themselves out of the running. However, Chelsea remain keen on a possible deal.

Romano confirms previous reports that Chelsea are still negotiating with Atletico over a possible loan deal. He would be the icing on the cake of another busy summer window for the Blues.

Talks are thus underway over two major signings as the transfer deadline approaches.

READ MORE: Mourinho eyes another Chelsea raid as Roma target £13.5m forgotten star