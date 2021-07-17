Chelsea raised the stakes by offering a regular starter as part of a cash-plus-player deal for Borussia Dortmund sensation, Erling Haaland, per a report.

With Jadon Sancho’s move to Man Utd a step away from completion, Chelsea’s pursuit of Haaland is quickly becoming the number one transfer story of the summer. The Blues were crowned European champions last season despite Thomas Tuchel clearly lacking faith in any of his striker options.

Timo Werner could never be accused of lacking for effort, but the German did lack quality and composure at times.

Olivier Giroud has sealed a move to AC Milan, while Tammy Abraham was reportedly set to be offered to Dortmund as a makeweight in a potential Haaland deal.

Kai Havertz often operated as a false nine. But signing Haaland would provide a rather more permanent solution to the issue.

Widespread reports have stated the goal machine will be available for just £64m next summer per a clause in his contract.

Waiting until then will see Chelsea forced to compete with the likes of Man Utd and Real Madrid, hence their desire to pay over the odds to secure a move this window.

Now, per Football Insider, Chelsea have offered Werner as part of a deal to bring Haaland to Stamford Bridge.

Unsurprisingly, they report Dortmund have rejected the proposal.

With Sancho’s exit imminent, Dortmund will be doubly determined to hang on to their prized asset.

Blues owner Roman Abramovich reportedly freed up a mammoth sum to help facilitate a deal. Nevertheless, all signs continue to point to Dortmund stiffening their resolve over retaining Haaland for at least one more year.

There has been some good news regarding Chelsea’s forward ranks, however. Two reputable sources recently insisted an announcement is imminent over a new striker deal.

Chelsea facing unwanted triple exit

Meanwhile, Chelsea feel worried that three star academy prospects will leave this summer after the club allowed two similar players to leave, a report claims.

Marc Guehi is now closing in on a transfer to Crystal Palace worth just over £15million. That move has come after his second loan spell at Swansea, where the club reached the Championship play-off final.

Meanwhile, Fikayo Tomori has joined AC Milan on a permanent deal.

As a result, The Athletic has now claimed that Valentino Livramento, Lewis Bate and Myles Peart-Harris are all considering getting out while they can, before going down the same route.

Indeed, the trio are stalling in contract talks and do not feature in Chelsea’s pre-season training camp.

