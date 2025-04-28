There has been an update on Victor Osimhen potentially joining Man Utd

Manchester United have reportedly been given a boost in their hunt to sign Victor Osimhen as Chelsea have dropped out of the race, though it is possible that the striker heads to a different league entirely.

Osimhen was rescued by Galatasaray last summer after failing to secure a permanent move away from Napoli. The striker joined Galatasaray on a season-long loan, having been left out of Napoli’s Serie A squad, and has gone on to net 31 goals in 36 matches while in Turkey.

Galatasaray would love to sign Osimhen permanently, but he is set to achieve a bigger and more lucrative transfer this summer.

The Nigerian’s release clause is now worth an enticing €75million (£64m / $85m), after Napoli previously demanded more than £100m (€117.5m / $133m) for him.

Chelsea are long-term admirers of Osimhen, having failed to agree a deal for him last summer.

According to the Daily Telegraph, Chelsea are ‘unlikely’ to reignite their interest in Osimhen this summer as they are ‘concerned about his attitude’.

The Daily Mirror add that Enzo Maresca’s side have ‘ruled out a move’ for the 26-year-old.

It is also claimed that Premier League rivals Man Utd are pushing to sign him in a statement summer deal.

United supposedly feel they can snare Osimhen for less than his exit clause, though it remains to be seen if Napoli will agree to this.

This comes after it was claimed on Sunday that United are preparing both a bid for Osimhen and a contract offer. The Red Devils are allegedly willing to pay him £13m a year (£250,000 a week).

And Italian source Tutto Juve suggest United want to pair Osimhen with Wolves’ Matheus Cunha up front by completing a sensational £127m double deal for the pair. Cunha’s release clause is worth slightly less than Osimhen’s at £62.5m.

United are advancing in talks with Cunha’s entourage as they look to strike an agreement on personal terms before activating his exit clause.

Osimhen would love to star in the Premier League as he idolises Chelsea hero Didier Drogba. But the former Lille ace could be left disappointed.

Sources have confirmed to TEAMtalk that United are worried about how much it will cost to sign him.

Osimhen to Saudi as Delap named top target

Osimhen’s suitors in Europe expect him to move to the Saudi Pro League next. That is because the Saudis are willing to offer him an eye-watering package worth £750,000 per week.

It will be sad to see Osimhen leave the elite level in Europe, as he is entering into his peak years, but that is the most likely scenario at this stage.

Paris Saint-Germain are ones to watch though as they have previously agreed to match his £250k-a-week demands.

We understand that both United and Chelsea are laying the groundwork for a deal to sign Ipswich Town’s Liam Delap, rather than Osimhen.

Delap is available for just £30m (€35m / $40m) now that Ipswich’s relegation has been confirmed.

While the Englishman does not have as much experience at the highest level as Osimhen, both United and Chelsea recruitment chiefs feel he can develop into a top-class striker.

The two Premier League giants feel they are each leading the race for Delap, which means talks could go down to the wire.

United and Chelsea fans could be frustrated by their respective clubs prioritising Delap though, as they once again seem to be chasing potential rather than someone at the peak of their powers.

