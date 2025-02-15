Aston Villa have been credited with interest in Nicolas Jackson

Nicolas Jackson is a surprise candidate to leave Chelsea this summer as Aston Villa, Newcastle United and Atletico Madrid are all interested in him, as per a report.

Jackson joined Chelsea in summer 2023 when the Blues paid Villarreal €37million (£31.8m) for his signature. Since then, the forward has registered 26 goals and 11 assists in 68 appearances for Chelsea.

Jackson’s record this season stands at nine goals and five assists in 24 games, though he is expected to be out for six weeks after sustaining a hamstring injury.

While the 23-year-old has been a decent performer for Chelsea, there are question marks over whether he can become the elite striker that Enzo Maresca needs to help his side challenge for major trophies.

According to The Sun, Chelsea officials could consider selling Jackson in the summer to aid their pursuit of a top-class goalscorer such as Victor Osimhen.

The report states that Atletico Madrid is one potential destination for Jackson. Atleti have ‘admired’ the Senegal international ever since his Villarreal days.

The Spanish giants believe Jackson would complement the in-form Julian Alvarez and are ready to put themselves ‘at the front of the queue’.

Atleti might face competition from Aston Villa and Newcastle to land Jackson, however.

It is claimed that Villa and Newcastle are both ‘monitoring’ the situation ahead of launching potential moves of their own.

Villa have identified Jackson as a possible replacement for Arsenal target Ollie Watkins.

Newcastle, meanwhile, will have to enter the market for a new No 9 such as Jackson if they fail to secure Champions League qualification, as this could prompt Alexander Isak to leave.

Unai Emery could reunite with Nicolas Jackson

Isak is also a target for Arsenal, while the Sweden international is enticed by the prospect of joining Liverpool, too.

Villa would likely win the race for Jackson if it came down to them and Newcastle. That is because Villa boss Unai Emery was the one who gave Jackson his first breakthrough during their time together at Villarreal, and the pair have a good relationship.

It remains to be seen how much Chelsea would demand for Jackson. But they would likely want more than the £31.8m they originally paid for Jackson as he has proven his ability to score goals in the Premier League, while he has also yet to reach his full potential.

Villa have already dealt with Chelsea recently, having captured defender Axel Disasi on a six-month loan in January.

READ MORE: Carragher drops brutal Cole Palmer, Chelsea exit prediction as Maresca responds to ‘frustration’ signal

Chelsea transfers: Blues on pole for striker; Musiala return?

Meanwhile, Chelsea have been described as favourites in the race to sign Liam Delap from Ipswich Town this summer.

Manchester United have shortlisted the centre-forward, but Chelsea are in a strong position to add him to their squad.

Chelsea lost Jamal Musiala in July 2019 when he returned to Germany to link up with Bayern Munich’s academy.

Musiala has now penned a new long-term contract with Bayern and it includes a £146m release clause, which could be of interest to Chelsea.

QUIZ – higher or lower?