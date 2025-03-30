Noni Madueke could be on the move this summer

Aston Villa are hoping to beat Tottenham Hotspur and Newcastle United to the signing of Noni Madueke, with Chelsea reportedly warming to his exit.

Madueke returned to England in January 2023 when he joined Chelsea from PSV in a £30million deal. The winger had previously spent time in the Crystal Palace and Tottenham academies before heading to the Netherlands.

So far, Madueke has managed 17 goals and seven assists in 74 appearances for Chelsea. That includes eight goals and four assists in 28 games this term.

The 23-year-old is very talented and is thought to have a bright future at the top of the game. Although, he has not performed consistently enough under Enzo Maresca, which could result in Chelsea selling up this summer.

According to GiveMeSport, Chelsea are ‘giving indications’ that they will listen to offers for Madueke in the summer.

Aston Villa captured Ian Maatsen from Chelsea last summer and they are ‘eager’ to reunite him with Madueke in the West Midlands, it is claimed.

Villa are ‘leading the race’ for Madueke, viewing this summer as ‘an ideal opportunity to capitalise on the uncertainty over his future’.

Chelsea believe they can make a profit on Madueke, which suggests his price tag will be more than £30m once the transfer window reopens.

The right-sided attacker is ‘open’ to a move if it means he will get more minutes. When all of Chelsea’s forwards are fit, Madueke has to compete with Pedro Neto for a starting spot at Stamford Bridge.

READ MORE ➡ Chelsea make Barcelona star new ‘top target’, resurrecting failed transfer from three years ago

Spurs, Villa and Newcastle all eyeing Madueke

TEAMtalk revealed on Wednesday that Villa, Tottenham and Newcastle are all keen on signing Madueke.

Sources confirmed to our transfer correspondent Fraser Fletcher that Tottenham are plotting a move for Madueke. Sources have also stated that Madueke is not in Maresca’s long-term plans and Chelsea are therefore ready to cash in.

TEAMtalk understands that the player would ideally like to stay in London if he is to leave Chelsea. That gives Spurs an advantage and also means Villa will have to convince Madueke on leaving the capital before they can complete the transfer.

Earlier this week, it was claimed that Italian giants AC Milan are ‘confident’ about snaring Madueke. Whether they can compete financially with Spurs, Villa and Newcastle remains to be seen.

In addition to Maatsen, Villa and Chelsea dealt with each other in the winter transfer window when defender Axel Disasi headed to Villa Park on a six-month loan.

Were Madueke to join Villa, then he would rival the likes of Leon Bailey and Donyell Malen for game time. His sale would also give Chelsea extra cash to improve their own forward line.

Chelsea in Man City battle; Rashford claim

Meanwhile, Chelsea and Manchester City are preparing to battle for the signing of Roma goalkeeper Mile Svilar, as per a report.

The 25-year-old is unhappy with Roma’s latest contract offer, prompting interest from the two Premier League giants.

Elsewhere, England icon Paul Gascoigne has playfully hinted Marcus Rashford could emerge as a target for Real Madrid if he shines for Villa in the coming months.

Rashford joined the Villans in early February, and the deal includes a £40m buy option.

QUIZ: Two clubs before