Crystal Palace eye daring double Chelsea raid as AC Milan provide competition for £20m star – Sources

Chelsea are actively looking to sell several big-name stars before the transfer window closes and TEAMtalk can provide an update on one of the players who has plenty of interest and could leave alongside Raheem Sterling.

The Blues are now infamously over-burdened with the number of players on their books and are looking to offload several either on permanent moves or loan deals. Sources have confirmed to TEAMtalk that central midfielder Carney Chukwuemeka is wanted by both Crystal Palace and AC Milan, with the Italian giants exploring the possibility of capturing him before the window shuts.

Conversations have happened between Chelsea and Milan over a potential £20million deal. However, some sources suggest Milan would prefer a loan with an option or obligation to buy Chukwuemeka at a later date.

The 20-year-old has been told he is free to find a new club and work is underway to finalise his departure.

DON’T MISS: The fascinating XI Chelsea could line up with in 2024/25 as Maresca awaits ANOTHER big signing

Chukwuemeka, who originally cost Chelsea £20m in August 2022, is one of many players Todd Boehly’s side are trying to get out of the exit door.

TEAMtalk can confirm reports from elsewhere that Crystal Palace are interested in signing winger Sterling, setting up a potential double swoop for both him and Chukwuemeka.

Sterling has also been linked with moves to either Aston Villa or Juventus, though he is hoping to remain in London and this will play into Palace’s hands.

On Friday morning it emerged that the 29-year-old is planning to reject a lucrative approach from Saudi Arabia as he would like to continue playing at a high level in Europe, and specifically the Premier League.

Chelsea transfers: Chukwuemeka, Sterling poised to leave

Chukwuemeka and Sterling are likely to be followed out of Stamford Bridge by a host more players as Chelsea do not want to run out of time and be left with a very bloated squad.

Ben Chilwell has been offered to Manchester United, Kepa Arrizabalaga has surprisingly appeared on Bournemouth’s radar, while Romelu Lukaku remains Antonio Conte’s top striker target at Napoli. They are just some of the names gunning to join new clubs.

Incredibly, Chelsea are not done with new signings even after the arrival of Joao Felix from Atletico Madrid.

Chelsea have already spent big in the current window but retain their interest in signing a marquee striker. Ivan Toney is considered an option should they fail to agree a deal with Napoli for Victor Osimhen.

It is unclear if the move for Toney would need to be preceded by sales, although a swoop for Osimhen would almost certainly require Chelsea to raise funds for a move. Blues chiefs want a loan with an obligation to buy but they have to convince the Nigerian on that kind of transfer.

Osimhen’s salary is close to £300k per week and this is outside the wage structure the club has introduced. Nevertheless, Chelsea sources are adamant they have a plan that could land the world- class striker at the very end of the transfer window.

READ MORE: The 10 most expensive Chelsea sales of all time, featuring Man Utd and Real Madrid raids