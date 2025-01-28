Aston Villa are reportedly in talks to sign both Axel Disasi and Joao Felix from Chelsea, while Carney Chukwuemeka has emerged as a target for Porto and Juventus.

Disasi has been told he is free to leave Chelsea this month as Enzo Maresca does not think the French defender suits his playing style or system. The Blues have resultantly recalled Trevoh Chalobah from his loan spell at Crystal Palace and are also eyeing a new centre-back recruit such as Dean Huijsen or Illia Zabarnyi from Bournemouth.

Disasi has been linked with several big clubs around Europe, including Juventus, Bayer Leverkusen and Atalanta. However, it seems the 26-year-old is prioritising staying in the Premier League.

Aston Villa began ‘exploring’ a move for Disasi on Sunday and they have since agreed personal terms with the player.

It is now up to Chelsea and Villa to discuss the parameters of a potential transfer. It remains to be seen whether Disasi will head to Villa Park on a straight loan or if a buy option will be included in the deal.

Disasi could be followed to Villa by another Chelsea outcast in Felix. French journalist Fabrice Hawkins broke the news that Villa are ‘keen’ on Felix and have made ‘direct contact’ with Chelsea for him.

Several other clubs are pushing for the Portuguese forward, but Villa have positioned themselves at the front of the queue.

Fabrizio Romano has since confirmed that Unai Emery is an admirer of Felix and wants the Villans to secure a late deal if possible.

Sources have previously informed TEAMtalk that Chelsea want to offload the 25-year-old on a loan deal which includes an obligation to buy. The fee for his permanent exit could be set at around €40m (€33.5m / $41.7m).

Chukwuemeka is another player who is not in Maresca’s plans. The latest reports claim Porto are hoping to take him to the Primeira Liga on loan.

Juventus have also discussed the midfielder with Chelsea during their negotiations for Renato Veiga, who has already joined the Italian giants on loan.

Alternatively, Chukwuemeka might remain in England. Everton is one potential destination, as they have been told by Chelsea they must take on another outcast – such as Chukwuemeka or Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall – if they terminate Armando Broja’s loan.

DON’T MISS: Carragher gives Arsenal, Chelsea transfer boost as Aston Villa urged into £60m sale

Chelsea transfers: Nkunku latest; Neville advice

Meanwhile, Manchester United are in a good position to sign Chelsea’s Christopher Nkunku as Bayern Munich’s move for him has stalled.

Bayern have agreed personal terms with Nkunku but are reluctant to meet his £70m price tag.

United could rescue the French attacker from the Chelsea bench by signing him on loan for the rest of the campaign.

Chelsea are hoping to sign United’s Alejandro Garnacho as a replacement for the likes of Nkunku and Mykhailo Mudryk.

Gary Neville has now given his verdict on a potential swap deal involving Garnacho and Nkunku.

“I don’t get it for United. Nkunku’s hardly kicked a ball, he obviously had the injury when he first came in but he’s struggled to get going at Chelsea,” the pundit said.

“I’m not saying Garnacho is the best player in the world and that he needs to stay at Manchester United. If they get good money for him then okay that might work.

“But to swap him for Nkunku, I have to say that doesn’t feel like I move I would do if I was Manchester United.

“I can see why you would do it if you were Chelsea.”

Chelsea quiz – two clubs before