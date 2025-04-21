Chelsea, Liverpool and Arsenal have all converged on West Ham United star Mohammed Kudus, with reports claiming he will be available for less than his release clause this summer.

Kudus emerged on the radars of several Premier League clubs after shining for Ajax in the 2022-23 season, registering 18 goals and seven assists in 42 matches. The right winger, who can also play more centrally as a No 10, was the subject of interest from Chelsea and Brighton & Hove Albion.

But Chelsea refused to offer anywhere near Kudus’ price tag, while Brighton could not agree personal terms with the versatile attacker.

Instead, Kudus went on to join West Ham in a £38million deal.

The Ghanaian enjoyed a brilliant debut season at the London Stadium. While he has not been as effective this term and has received criticism, he remains a highly rated player among top Premier League sides.

Arsenal have been linked with a move for Kudus on several occasions, but now it seems they have competition. As per CaughtOffside, Chelsea have re-joined the chase to sign Kudus in a big summer deal.

Liverpool are also in the mix, while Al-Nassr could offer the player huge wages to head to the Middle East.

Kudus is one of West Ham’s most talented stars, but the report states that they ‘will look to sell’ in the summer in order to fund numerous new additions.

DON’T MISS 👇

‘I like…’ – Gyokeres responds as Arsenal, Chelsea prepare for furious transfer battle

Luis Diaz reaches decision on Liverpool future; Alexander-Arnold, Nunez fates also clear

West Ham drop Mohammed Kudus demands

Kudus has an £85m (€99m / $113m) release clause in his contract which becomes active at the end of the season.

West Ham, though, will accept bids worth around £60m (€70m / $79.5m), which has put Chelsea, Liverpool and Arsenal on alert.

All three clubs admire Kudus for his versatility. While he has struggled at times this season, they believe the 24-year-old can develop into one of the best forwards in the Premier League with the right guidance.

Kudus is ‘attracted’ by the prospect of joining a so-called ‘big six’ club and challenging himself at a higher level, too.

Arne Slot in particular has been impressed by Kudus, calling him ‘outstanding’ after Liverpool beat West Ham 2-1 at Anfield earlier this month.

Manchester City were linked with Kudus in December, but it seems Pep Guardiola’s side are now looking at different targets.

Arsenal have previously been told that the former FC Nordsjaelland star would be a ‘perfect’ signing to help out Bukayo Saka at right wing.

Chelsea want Bayern star; Alexander-Arnold opens up

Meanwhile, Chelsea have entered the frame for a Bayern Munich player who could leave after just two years in Bavaria.

Elsewhere, there is renewed hope at Liverpool that Trent Alexander-Arnold could extend his contract after scoring the winner against Leicester City.

Here is what the right-back had to say about his future on Sunday.

POLL: Chelsea’s best Prem signing