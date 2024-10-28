Chelsea make Liverpool forward target their ‘top priority’ as Euro giant urged to ‘watch out’ for Blues

The race to sign Karim Adeyemi is heating up, with Chelsea having reportedly made the Liverpool target a key objective for the 2025 summer transfer window, while Paris Saint-Germain are also in the mix.

According to French outlet Jeunes Footeux, PSG have identified both Borussia Dortmund star Adeyemi and Napoli ace Khvicha Kvaratskhelia as targets to improve their winger ranks. The Ligue 1 giants are leaning towards signing Adeyemi, but they will face competition for the Germany international.

Chelsea have decided on Adeyemi as their ‘top priority’ for next summer, with PSG urged to ‘watch out’ for Enzo Maresca’s side in the transfer pursuit.

Jeunes Footeux add that PSG want to bring in a new player who can operate anywhere across the forward line and, in particular, provide competition for Bradley Barcola and Ousmane Dembele in wide areas. But this will not be an easy transfer to complete as some of the biggest clubs in England are lurking.

This report comes after it emerged on October 6 that Chelsea have expressed ‘serious interest’ in landing Adeyemi. TEAMtalk first revealed in July that Maresca is keen to add the pacy 22-year-old to his squad.

Should the likes of Chelsea and PSG enter talks for Adeyemi, then Liverpool will likely get involved, too. In September, transfer insider Rudy Galetti confirmed to TEAMtalk that Liverpool have added Adeyemi to their shortlist of attacking options amid uncertainty over whether Mo Salah will remain at Anfield.

DON’T MISS: Tottenham, Chelsea line up 2025 transfer for Arsenal star they’re ‘obsessed’ with

Adeyemi has bright future – but winter swoop will be tough

It has previously been suggested that Chelsea could start the bidding for Adeyemi by sending Dortmund a €50million (£42m / $54m) proposal in January.

However, Dortmund will look to reject any winter approaches for their player as they would rather keep him for the full campaign before selling next summer.

Adeyemi is not yet the finished product, but he would certainly be a good addition to any of Chelsea, Liverpool or PSG’s squads. He possesses a rocket of a left foot and uses his quick burst of acceleration to glide past players.

Adeyemi has started the campaign in great form, too. His record stands at five goals and five assists in eight appearances so far, which includes a brilliant hat-trick during Dortmund’s 7-1 thrashing of Celtic in the Champions League.

READ MORE: Liverpool told secret weapon can help them sign West Ham star who’s keen to make Anfield switch

Chelsea outcast linked with West Ham; Carragher criticises Liverpool ace

While Adeyemi could arrive at Stamford Bridge in the near future, Ben Chilwell needs to leave Chelsea so he can start playing regularly again.

The left-back is one of several players who has been sidelined by Maresca as the manager reshapes his squad.

Over the weekend, former Tottenham Hotspur and Leeds United goalkeeper Paul Robinson backed Chilwell to head to London rivals West Ham United.

“A loan deal [to West Ham] would do the trick,” Robinson said. “Ben Chilwell is a very, very good player who has been frozen out at Chelsea.

“For his international hopes as well [he needs to leave]. Location-wise it works for him too, it’s another London club so you’re not uprooting your family.

“We do see some big deals done in January. A move like that could be a summer one but that would be a short-team solution for Chilwell and Chelsea.

“I don’t know his situation but I suspect he’s desperate to get back on the football pitch and playing again.

“I wouldn’t say he’s the answer to West Ham’s problems but I certainly think he improves that side. I think West Ham fans would take Ben Chilwell and I think he would play there.”

Elsewhere, former Liverpool defender Jamie Carragher has questioned Trent Alexander-Arnold for saying he would rather win the Ballon d’Or than the Champions League or World Cup.

“My first thought when I read that was, ‘you’re not gonna win the Ballon d’Or as a right-back for Liverpool’. Ballon d’Or winners normally play for Real Madrid or Barcelona, that’s where the best players in the world go,” the pundit said.

“If that’s his ultimate ambition… I think he was asked about winning the Champions League, the World Cup or the Ballon d’Or and he chose the Ballon d’Or which I think is a bit strange or bizarre. He’s always picked the World Cup or the Champions League [before] – it’s a team game.

“He’s got massive ambition and why not, you only get one career. He is a unique full-back, he’s absolutely amazing. He gets Liverpool back in the game today with the pass [vs Arsenal].

“But the first thing that came to me when I read that interview is that that makes me think he’s going to Real Madrid. I actually think Virgil van Dijk and Mo Salah will stay, I do believe that.”