Chelsea offer Man Utd FOUR stars in Alejandro Garnacho swap deal talks

Four other players have been ‘discussed’ as Chelsea negotiate a possible swap deal for Alejandro Garnacho with Manchester United, according to a trusted source.

Garnacho has agreed personal terms with Chelsea as he is eager to join Enzo Maresca’s side from Man Utd this summer. Garnacho does not get on with Man Utd boss Ruben Amorim and was told by the Portuguese coach to find a new club earlier this summer.

The Argentina international is more than happy to do just that as he feels Amorim is stifling his development. While Garnacho likes to operate as a left winger, Amorim uses wing-backs and two No 10s in his 3-4-2-1 formation.

This saw Garnacho play out of position as either a left wing-back or left-sided No 10 for large parts of last season.

Garnacho has picked up interest from Aston Villa and Napoli in recent months, but Chelsea have moved into pole position to snap him up.

The 21-year-old wants to play for a Premier League club who are also in the Champions League, making Chelsea a perfect destination. He is also excited by the opportunity to move to London.

In his latest column for GiveMeSport, Fabrizio Romano has provided the state of play as Chelsea edge closer to landing Garnacho.

He writes that ‘all sources… are quite confident’ the move will reach completion, with Garnacho ‘expected to become a Chelsea player’.

His prospective Chelsea contract will run until June 2032. Garnacho has rejected approaches from Bayer Leverkusen and Al-Nassr to secure a move to Stamford Bridge.

It is now down to Chelsea and United to finalise a deal. Sources confirmed to TEAMtalk on Thursday that Chelsea believe there is a deal to be done for £30m plus add-ons, and Romano has backed up our reporting.

United, however, are holding out for at least £40m and potentially as much as £50m.

To help bring down the cost of the operation, Chelsea have ‘discussed’ sending Nicolas Jackson, Christopher Nkunku, Axel Disasi or Renato Veiga to Old Trafford.

Jackson and Nkunku are not new names to United fans. Indeed, TEAMtalk reported on July 22 that Garnacho and Jackson were ready to trade places.

But Disasi and Veiga are two players United have not been linked with before.

Garnacho out, Baleba in for Man Utd?

United have rejected such proposals as they want ‘fresh money’ to reinvest in the squad, as per Romano.

Sources confirmed to TEAMtalk last week that Garnacho’s sale will help to fund a move for Brighton midfielder Carlos Baleba. Antony, Tyrell Malacia, Jadon Sancho and Rasmus Hojlund could all be sold too to drum up funds.

Chelsea have been advised that signing Garnacho for £30-40m would be a ‘no-brainer’ given his huge potential.

Maresca has sought assurances about Garnacho’s temperament as he does not want any players ruining the harmony in the dressing room. Chelsea have completed background checks on the player and are confident he will fit in well with their young squad.

TEAMtalk revealed on Friday that Chelsea are accelerating their efforts to land Garnacho and are getting more confident that an agreement can be struck.

Garnacho is ready to sign for the Blues at the earliest opportunity, even if the move will ruin his reputation among United fans.

