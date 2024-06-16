Chelsea are reportedly ready for a big transfer battle to keep one of their top stars from out of the clutches of Bayern Munich and potentially Premier League rivals Liverpool this summer.

New Blues boss Enzo Maresca will take charge at Stamford Bridge from July 1 after being confirmed as Mauricio Pochettino’s replacement, but the shaping of his first-team squad is already the subject of much debate.

In terms of incomings, it appears that Aston Villa frontman Jhon Duran is edging ever closer to a switch to west London and Crystal Palace star Michael Olise remains a top target for the former Leicester boss.

Exits-wise, Conor Gallagher continues to be linked with a switch to Tottenham, while Everton target Armando Broja now has suitors from Italy chasing his signature.

Asked if he sees himself at Chelsea next season, Gallagher said at a press conference with England on Thursday: “Well, I am a Chelsea player right now and like I said, now I am just thinking about England and the tournament.”

But one player Chelsea are desperate to keep is Levi Colwill following an approach from Bayern and continued links to Liverpool.

Earlier this week, reports in Germany claimed that Bayern had held initial talks over a deal for the 21-year-old defender.

The Bundesliga giants are also keen to sign Bayer Leverkusen centre-back, Jonathan Tah, who could leave the Bundesliga champions on a free transfer in 2025.

It’s reported that Bayern are keen on signing both Tah and Colwill to add to the free transfer capture of Eric Dier, with Colwill fitting their profile for a left-sided defender.

Chelsea still fighting to keep Colwill

Chelsea are already known to have knocked back interest from Liverpool and Manchester City last year, while a recent report suggested the Reds are ready to make a third attempt to sign the player this summer.

However, the Guardian states that Todd Boehly and co. have zero intention of offloading Colwill, despite their need to balance the books to satisfy PSR – the very reason why Gallagher remains likely to be sold.

Colwill started 20 games in the Premier League this season and showed his versatility under Mauricio Pochettino by playing as a central defender and at left-back.

Speaking before the start of this season, Pochettino said of Colwill: “I think he can be one of the greatest centre-backs in England.”

The Blues defender had also been hoping to make the cut for Gareth Southgate’s Euro 2024 squad, having already earned one senior England cap.

However, the Blues star missed out despite his ability to cover the troubled left-back position. Colwill is, however, being tipped to star for his country before the next World Cup rolls around in 2026.