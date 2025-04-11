Chelsea have been linked with a surprise move for a Tottenham attacker

Chelsea have been backed to revisit their pursuit of French striker Mathys Tel despite his issues at Tottenham Hotspur, though a Blues move will only go through if one thing happens first.

Tel broke through at Rennes before joining Bayern Munich in a €20million deal in July 2022. The forward, who can play as either a No 9 or left winger, went on to register 16 goals and seven assists in 83 appearances for Bayern.

Tel decided to leave Bayern in January in order to aid his development, with the sublime form of Harry Kane resulting in him being given less chances.

Chelsea and Tottenham both held talks with Bayern over Tel, while Manchester United also showed interest.

The 19-year-old went on to join Tottenham on an initial loan deal, despite initially holding reservations about such a move. Spurs have the option to sign him permanently for £45million (€52m / $59m) this summer.

But Tel has failed to make a significant impact in north London so far, having scored just twice in 10 games.

According to an update from GiveMeSport, Chelsea could swoop for Tel in the summer if Spurs decide against a permanent move for him.

Chelsea have ‘refused to rule out the possibility’ of reigniting their interest and bidding for Tel if he is on the market ahead of next season.

The Blues are weighing up whether to reopen talks with the France U21 international’s agent in an attempt to ‘lure’ him to Stamford Bridge and ‘pounce’ on the market opportunity.

Chelsea hold ‘long-standing interest’ in the teenager and are ‘monitoring his situation’ ahead of a shock summer move.

Mathys Tel to Chelsea?

Enzo Maresca and Chelsea clearly feel they can serve Tel’s development better than Spurs.

Ange Postecoglou is under serious pressure as Spurs are enduring a poor season domestically and are relying on the Europa League to save their campaign.

Chelsea, in contrast, sit fourth and are in a good position to qualify for next season’s Champions League, while they are also favourites to lift the Europa Conference League.

Tel ‘fits the bill’ for Maresca as he is seeking a right-footed attacker who can effectively cut inside from the left wing.

Jadon Sancho and Mykhailo Mudryk are both in Maresca’s squad, though their futures are uncertain.

Sancho could be shipped back to Manchester United as Chelsea are debating paying a £5m penalty to end their loan-to-buy agreement.

Mudryk is awaiting the result of his B sample after failing a drugs test and being provisionally suspended.

