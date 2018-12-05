Chelsea urge Hazard to take up huge incentive and snub Real Madrid

Eden Hazard has been urged to sign the huge new contract offer on the table by Chelsea boss Maurizio Sarri.

The Belgium playmaker is still said to be considering his future, with interest from Real Madrid and PSG – but the Stamford Bridge outfit have made an offer to make him among the top earners in the Premier League.

Chelsea managed to secure Blues stalwart Cesar Azpilicueta on a new deal this week and are also hopeful that David Luiz and Cesc Fabregas to sign up too.

However, Hazard’s future is the most immediate worry for Chelsea – particularly after he has started the season so well.

The 27-year-old has been open in the past about his desire to one day play for Real, although he has also countered that by saying that he would happily stay at Stamford Bridge for the remainder of his career.

The Blues are believed to have offered Hazard £15.6m a season to stay in west London, which is a whopping £300,000 a week, and Sarri certainly hopes he stays.

“You know very well that Eden is very important for us, like every special player. He’s important for his club,” Sarri said.

“It’s up to him. The club is available to sign a new contract immediately, but it’s up to him if he wants to renew or not.

“I want Eden here, of course, but I want him here if he wants to stay here.”

