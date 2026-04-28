Paul Merson is urging Chelsea to appoint a ‘top Premier League manager’ who will be in high demand if, as is rumoured, he moves on this summer.

Academy coach Calum McFarlane took charge of the FA Cup semi-final win over Leeds United on Sunday following the sacking of Liam Rosenior after just 106 days in charge.

Rosenior, who penned a five-and-a-half-year deal at Stamford Bridge in January, oversaw just 11 wins in his 23 matches at the helm and was shown the door after Chelsea‘s recent defeat at Brighton.

McFarlane will be in interim charge until the end of the season, when Rosenior’s permanent replacement will be appointed.

Current Premier League chiefs, Andoni Iraola, who is leaving Bournemouth at the end of the season, and Fulham’s Marco Silva are believed to be under consideration for the Stamford Bridge post, while our sources recently revealed a six-man shortlist.

However, Merson believes Chelsea need to be keeping an eye on Eddie Howe‘s situation at St James’ Park, as the 48-year-old continues to be linked with a departure from Newcastle.

Howe led the Magpies to a fifth-placed finish last season, along with guiding the club to their first major trophy in 70 years when they won the Carabao Cup.

Newcastle have, however, lost almost half of their league games this season and Saturday’s defeat at Arsenal leaves them sitting 14th in the table, just eight points above the relegation zone.

And, while Merson has warned the Tyneside outfit to ‘be careful’ as they consider replacing Howe, he also thinks clubs like Chelsea will be ‘queueing up around the corner’ if he becomes available.

“I’m a big fan of Eddie Howe,” Merson told Sky Sports. “If Eddie Howe leaves Newcastle, they’ll be queueing up around the corner for him.

“So that tells you everything. Be careful Newcastle. Chelsea would take him tomorrow morning, you’d like to think so wouldn’t you?

“In my opinion, they’d take him all day long. We’re talking about a next England manager, 100 per cent.

“As I say, everybody would be queueing up to take Eddie Howe, he’s a top manager.

“He’s just had injuries and with the [Alexander] Isak thing at the end of the season. I think Eddie has done enough to decide whatever he wants at the club. I think there’s a genuine love for him up there.”

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Eddie Howe backed to decide his own fate

Fellow Sky Sports pundit Jamie Redknapp, meanwhile, believes Howe has done enough during his time on Tyneside to decide what he wants to do next, whether that’s staying or going.

Redknapp added: “I think Eddie has done enough to decide whatever he wants at the club.

“I think there’s a genuine love for him up there. I think the fans will be disappointed with the season, understandably.

“I think they’re 14th in the league. They’ll have expected a lot more when you look at what they’ve done previously. He deserves the opportunity and the luxury of deciding what happens.

“There might come to a point at the end of the season Eddie thinks, ‘I’ve maybe taken this group as far as I can.’

“There’s obviously something not right there and the performances haven’t been acceptable.”

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As for the man himself, Howe, admits talks with the Newcastle hierarchy at the end of the season could be ‘slightly harder’ than in previous years following the defeat against the Gunners.

“These are things that we always have every year,” Howe said.

“Obviously this one will be slightly harder for me I’m sure, but it will be good to meet with the owners and discuss the future.”