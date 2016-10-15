Chelsea v Leicester ratings: Marvellous Matic; Leicester flops

The Press Association ratings from Chelsea’s 3-0 win over Leicester at Stamford Bridge.

CHELSEA

THIBAUT COURTOIS: Did not have much to do in goal. Dealt with any aerial threat from set-pieces and commanded his box well. 7

MARCOS ALONSO: A consistent threat from left wing-back. Got forward when he needed to and offered width to Chelsea’s play. 7

DAVID LUIZ: The Brazil defender looked assured in the centre of the Chelsea back three. Distributed the ball effectively throughout the game. Hit the crossbar with a thunderous free-kick in the first half. Almost conceded an own goal in the second. 7

GARY CAHILL: The England international looked comfortable in possession and never looked threatened. Proved that his recent performance for England was a blip. 7

CESAR AZPILICUETA: Rarely troubled in Chelsea’s back three, forming a strong partnership with Cahill and Luiz. 6

N’GOLO KANTE: Despite being on the receiving end of boos from a small section of Leicester fans, the France international proved why he was instrumental during the Foxes’ Premier League triumph last year. Controlled the pace of play and constantly interrupted any central threat from his former club. 8

NEMANJA MATIC: Produced a smart piece of skill to set-up Chelsea’s opener. Dictated play through the middle of the park and offered creativity going forward. Came close to adding a goal to his impressive performance. 8

PEDRO: Showed great innovation to set-up Chelsea’s second. A constant threat, making intelligent runs from both flanks. Received a standing ovation for his hard-working performance. 7

VICTOR MOSES: Solid performance from the right wing-back position. The Nigerian looked confident when going forward but was lucky to not give away a second-half penalty after what looked like an obstruction on Jeffrey Schlupp. Took his goal well. 7

EDEN HAZARD: The Belgian’s pace and creativity caused Leicester’s defence problems. Constantly made runs in behind and proved to be Chelsea’s spark going forward. Finished his goal expertly and paid tribute to Willian when he scored. 7

DIEGO COSTA: Scored his seventh goal in eight Premier League games with a smart finish. Link-up well with Hazard and won most aerial battles with Leicester’s central defensive pair. 7

Subs:

NATHANIEL CHALOBAH: Replaced Pedro in the 67th minute. The England Under-21 international produced a brilliant piece of trickery to set-up Chelsea’s third. The midfielder has a bright future. 7

RUBEN LOFTUS-CHEEK: Came on for Hazard in the last 10 minutes. Looked confident on the ball and showed promise. 6

OLA AINA: Replaced Moses immediately after Chelsea’s third. Barely got a touch of the ball but covered ground defensively. 6

LEICESTER

KASPER SCHMEICHEL: Got down superbly to stop Moses from putting the game out of reach in the second half but was helpless for Chelsea’s other goals. 6

CHRISTIAN FUCHS: Failed to deal with the threat of Chelsea’s wide men. Should have got tighter to Moses, who’s blocked cross lead to Costa’s opener. 5

ROBERT HUTH: The former Chelsea defender lost out in the battle against Costa. The pace of Hazard and Pedro caused the defender problems as he looked flustered in large spells. 5

WES MORGAN: A typical solid display from the Leicester skipper but was at fault for Costa’s goal. 6

LUIS HERNANDEZ: The Spaniard was consistently beaten for pace on the right flank by Alonso. Never looked comfortable when Chelsea attacked on the wing. 5

DANNY DRINKWATER: Battled hard to regain possession but the England international could not stamp his authority on the game. 7

DANIEL AMARTEY: Worked tirelessly to keep up with Hazard throughout. The Ghanaian covered a lot of ground but was always up against it. 6

MARC ALBRIGHTON: Largely ineffective for most of the game. Attempted a few shots from outside of the box but never threatened. 5

JEFFREY SCHLUPP: Came to life in the second half. The Ghana international was unlucky not to win a penalty. 5

AHMED MUSA: A rare start for the summer signing from CSKA Moscow but offered little against Chelsea’s back three. 5

JAMIE VARDY: Barely had a touch of the ball in the first half. Looked a shadow of the player who scored 24 goals in the Premier League last season. Tried to make runs in behind but the service was at a minimum. 5

Subs:

RIYAD MAHREZ: Replaced Albrighton on the 66 minute mark but still looked jet-lagged after representing Algeria on international duty. 5

ISLAM SLIMANI: Came on for Musa in the 66th minute and worked hard to win every aerial battle. 6

ANDY KING: Replaced Albrighton after 73 minutes. Ineffective when he came on the pitch. 5