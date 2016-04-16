Chelsea v Man City player ratings: Aguero lethal, Chelsea wreckless

Sergio Aguero: Scores his second for City at Chelsea

Hat-trick hero Sergio Aguero was the star man as Manchester City beat Chelsea 3-0 at Stamford Bridge in a devastating display from Manuel Pellegrini’s men.

Chelsea player ratings

Thibaut Courtois: Saved Chelsea in first half and did well to deny Kevin De Bruyne. Wreckless decision to bring down Fernandinho resulted in deserved red card for the Belgian stopper. 5

Cesar Azpilicueta: Bad day at the office for the Spaniard. 5

Gary Cahill: Aguero at his best proved too much for the England international. 5

Branislav Ivanovic: Fell for Aguero dummy in opening goal. Poor performance. 5

Baba Rahman: Couldn’t keep up with devastating City attack. 6

John-Obi Mikel: Lost his man for opening goal, outclassed in midfield. Failed to protect the Chelsea back four. 6

Cesc Fabregas: Failed to make an impact in the match. Came out second best. 6

Willian: Sheer lack of effort and determination from the first minute to the last. Uncharacteristic display from the Brazilian. 5

Rubens Loftus-Cheek: Brilliant turn and shot to force a good save from Joe Hart, heavy defeat will prove to be a learning curve for the youngster. Bright future ahead. 7

Pedro: Failed to make an impact for Chelsea, hurled off in the second half. 6

Diego Costa: Poor performance from the Chelsea striker, lack of aggression and movement meant City back four barely troubled. 6

Manchester City:

Joe Hart: Good early save from Loftus-Cheek, rarely troubled in the City goal. 7

Pablo Zabaleta: Lucky to avoid second yellow card, substituted by Manuel Pellegrini in tactical decision. 6

Eliaquim Mangala: Rarely phased by the Chelsea forward line. 7

Nicolas Otamendi: Untroubled at the back, kept Costa quiet. 7

Aleksandar Kolarov: Solid display from the City full-back. 6

Fernandinho: Surging run led to penalty awarded after being brought down by Courtois. Energetic performance from the City man. 7

Yaya Toure: Split Chelsea’s defence open to play De Bruyne through. 7

Jesus Navas: Threatened going forward with his pace. 8

Kevin De Bruyne: Saw early chance saved well by Courtois, assisted Aguero for opening goal, and created his second also. Caused Chelsea all sorts of problems. Formed a clinical partnership with Aguero. 8

Samir Nasri: Another impressive display from the Frenchman, returned to the City first team at important point in the season. 8

Sergio Aguero: Trademark clinical strike from edge of the box to put City 1-0 ahead. Wonderful finish for second goal and penalty dispatched to claim well earned hat-trick. Lethal display from the Argentine. 9

