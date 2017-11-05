Chelsea v Man Utd ratings: Hazard shines; Mkhitaryan & Jones hanging

We rate and slate the players as Chelsea carved out a narrow, but deserved 1-0 win over Manchester United at Stamford Bridge on Sunday.

CHELSEA

Thibaut Courtois: Solid hands to push away an early Lukaku drive and can take satisfaction with a brilliant late save to deny Fellaini. 7

Cesar Azpilicueta: Delivered a pinpoint cross for Morata’s header and put in his usual consistent display. 7

Andreas Christensen: Selected over David Luiz and justified the decision with a solid display, although spurned a decent opening to score with a header during the first half. 7

Gary Cahill: Did all that was required of him and take pleasure from the clean sheet. 7

Marcos Alonso: Got in a few decent crosses and came out on top during his head-to-head with Antonio Valencia. 7

Davide Zappacosta: Worked hard for Conte and helped Chelsea’s midfield gain a strangehold before being withdrawn for tactical reasons. 6.5

Tiemoue Bakayoko: Skied over the bar with the goal at his mercy early on and should have scored again in the second half, but put in an energetic shift in the centre of the park and helped turn the tide in Chelsea’s favour. 7.5

N’Golo Kante: Showed why he’s been so badly missed in recent weeks with an all-action display in the midfield and grew in influence as the match progressed. Alongside Bakayoko helped get the better of Herrera and Matic. 7.5

Cesc Fabrgeas: Played some key passes and probed United’s defence with his set-piece deliveries. Helped Chelsea edge the midfield battle and enjoyed one of his best displays of the season. Surprisingly taken off during the second half. 7.5

Eden Hazard: Always looking to create or test the goalkeeper and his invention and trickery often left United’s defence spellbound. The best player on the pitch and our Man of the Match. 8.5

Alvaro Morata: A threat to Manchester United’s defence throughout and deserved his goal with a brilliantly-placed header as his six-match scoring drought ended in spectacular fashion. 8

Subs

Antonio Rudiger (on for Zappacosta, 65): Did his job as Chelsea adjusted their shape to contain United’s double change. 6.5

Danny Drinkwater (on for Fabregas, 79): Brought on to add energy and fresh legs to the midfield. 6

Willian (on for Hazard, 87): No time to make any impact.

MANCHESTER UNITED

David De Gea: Solid save to push out a Hazard stinger midway through the first half, but could do nothing about Morata’s header past him. 6

Eric Bailly: Given a difficult afternoon and far from his best as Chelsea’s attack and their intensity gave him no time to dwell on the ball. Lost Morata for the decisive goal. 4.5

Phil Jones: Fortunate not to score an own goal when he volleyed spectacularly past De Gea, booked for a clumsy challenge on Hazard and given a rough ride all afternoon. 4

Chris Smalling: United’s best performer in their back three, but that’s no consolation as he struggled to get a handle on Morata. 5

Antonio Valencia: Always an outlet down United’s right flank, but his influence waned as he was forced on the backfoot during the second half. 5.5

Nemanja Matic: Lost the midfield battle on his return to Stamford Bridge and was completely overrun by Kante and Bakayoko. 4.5

Ander Herrera: Tried hard and put in the yards but couldn’t influence the game and lost the midfield battle. 5

Ashley Young: Unable to offer anything going forwards and was often forced on the backfoot. Taken off during the second half. 5

Henrikh Mkhitaryan: Couldn’t assert any influence on the game and struggled with the ball at his feet. Will struggle to win his place back on the evidence of this display and the only shock was to see him not hooked earlier than he was. 4

Marcus Rashford: Spurned a great headed opportunity early on when he nodded over the bar with the goal gaping and also came close with a late volley. Drifted in and out during the second half, however. 6

Romelu Lukaku: Looked lively early on and forced compatriot Courtois into a couple of solid saves. But like most in the United side, disappeared from the game and will again have questions to answer about his ability to score against tighter defences. 5

Subs

Anthony Martial (on for Mkhitaryan, 63): Did better than the player he replaced and helped United carve out some late chances. 6

Marouane Fellaini (on for Jones, 63): Lucky to get away with one after losing the ball in the final third, but almost grabbed a late equaliser. Should probably have come on earlier, however. 6.5

Jesse Lingard (on for Young, 79): Did better than Young, though was unable to make a telling impact. 6