Chelsea, Villa, Newcastle £10m target left out for third game in a row

Wigan Athletic defender Antonee Robinson is currently on the radar of Chelsea, Villa and Newcastle after his third consecutive omission from the first-team squad, according to reports.

The 22-year-old was agonisingly close to a £10m deadline day move to Italian giants AC Milan, however the deal fell through following a problem that emerged during his medical.

Two weeks later, the rampant left-back has gone from first choice to third choice, having been dropped from Paul Cook’s 18-man squad for the third game in a row, for reasons unknown.

Robinson has proved himself to be one of Cook’s best players this season, having played every minute for the Latics in the Championship, but since his failed move to the seven-time European champions, he hasn’t been seen near Cook’s teamsheet.

According to The Mirror, the highly-rated youngster may be given an escape from the DW Stadium in the summer as Chelsea, amongst several other Premier League clubs, are keeping close tabs on the defender.

The Latics signed the USA international from Everton last summer for £1.98m following a successful loan spell with the Lancashire club.

Robinson is contracted to Wigan until 2022, and the Championship side will look to make an £8m profit if they decide to sell the defender to the top-flight this summer, however their selling position may be compromised if they are relegated from the Championship.