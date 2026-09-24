Chelsea want future ‘best centre-back in the world’ in January from PL rivals Man City

Chelsea are weighing up a potential January transfer window move for Manchester City centre-back Abdukodir Khusanov, according to reports.

The Blues got off to a good start in the Premier League season with two wins from their opening two matches against Fulham and Brighton.

However, Chelsea have since lost two to Arsenal and Brentford and drawn one against newly-promoted Hull City with the Blues now firmly sat in mid-table.

It’s not a disastrous start, like at Tottenham, but Xabi Alonso needs to shore up his defence, which have conceded 12 goals in the Premier League this season, the most of any club.

Despite bringing in Maxence Lacroix from Crystal Palace in the summer transfer window, Chelsea are looking to strengthen their centre-back options again in January.

And now Caught Offside is insisting that Chelsea are ‘keeping a close eye on’ Man City centre-back Khusanov ahead of making a potential winter move for the Uzbekistan international.

Caught Offside claim: ‘Chelsea are one of the clubs understood to be keeping a close eye on Manchester City defender Abdukodir Khusanov ahead of January.’

The report adds that it ‘remains to be seen if he will continue to be an automatic starter on a regular basis’ despite Khusanov recently signing a new deal at the Etihad Stadium.

Caught Offside continues: ‘This has led Chelsea to monitor Khusanov closely as they look in need of defensive reinforcements in January after conceding a staggering 12 goals in their first five Premier League games of the season.

‘Three other Premier League clubs are also understood to be options for Khusanov.’

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On signing a new five-year contract in July, Khusanov was over the moon and thanked the Man City fans for their support since he joined from French side Lens in January 2025 for an initial €40m.

Khusanov said: “This is a great day for me and my family. I am really happy to extend my stay at City. I’ve enjoyed every minute since I arrived in Manchester.

“I feel I am growing and learning a lot as a player. I have a new challenge now, which is to impress Enzo Maresca and his staff. I also want to ensure I am in his team regularly. I am determined to do that.

“Thank you to the City fans for all of your support – it has been really important as I have settled in England and the Premier League.

“Now I am only looking forward. I am ready to do everything I can to help this club be as successful as possible.”

Viana: Man City star will be ‘one of the best centre-backs in the world’

Man City sporting director Hugo Viana insists Khusanov will be “one of the best centre-backs in the world in the next five or six years” despite not playing every match for the Citizens.

Viana said last week: “When we bought him, we all knew about his physical attributes. We all believed that he could be a really important player for us.

“We didn’t think it would be so soon because he was so young and he had only been playing in France for a really short time.

“We have been really, really happy with him. He is still developing and still learning, but I know for sure he will be one of the best centre-backs in the world in the next five or six years.”