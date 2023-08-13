Chelsea want Leicester Prem title winner to fill key void in mind-blowing transfer, as separate move nears completion

Chelsea are incredibly eyeing a move for a player who won the Premier League title with Leicester City, as a report has detailed their interest in snapping up goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel.

Denmark international Schmeichel was at Leicester between July 2011 and August 2022. In that time, he become a hero at the King Power, making 479 appearances and helping the Foxes pull off huge shocks by winning major silverware such as the Premier League and FA Cup.

Schmeichel, the son of Manchester United hero Peter Schmeichel, left England last summer by signing for French club Nice on a three-year contract.

The shot-stopper played 46 times for Nice last term, keeping 13 clean sheets. He helped Nice finish ninth in Ligue 1 and reach the quarter-finals of the Europa Conference League.

However, Schmeichel could now secure a shock return to the Prem. According to The Guardian, Chelsea have set their sights on the 93-cap international to bolster their goalkeeper ranks.

Given the fact Schmeichel is now 36 years of age, it should not cost Chelsea too much to sign him. However, this also means that he would only be able to provide them with a few years of service before hanging up his gloves.

This surprising link has emerged as a result of Kepa Arrizabalaga’s impending departure from Stamford Bridge. The Spaniard was originally targeted by Bayern as a replacement for Yann Sommer, but Real Madrid have hijacked the move.

According to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, Arrizabalaga has snubbed Bayern’s advances and is now poised to sign for Madrid. He will join Carlo Ancelotti’s side on loan for the current campaign, though the deal will not include the option or obligation for Madrid to buy.

Kasper Schmeichel linked with Chelsea in surprise twist

Arrizabalaga, 28, will provide cover for Thibaut Courtois while he recovers from an ACL rupture.

New Chelsea manager Mauricio Pochettino was hoping to rely on Arrizabalaga and new keeper signing Robert Sanchez this season. He was aiming for them to compete for the number one jersey, which would get the best out of both of them.

But now, it seems Sanchez will become the new first-choice keeper. And Schmeichel could arrive at Stamford Bridge to provide competition and backup for the ex-Brighton man.

