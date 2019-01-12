Chelsea want to replace Fabregas with Liverpool target

Chelsea are the latest side to enter the race to sign Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Adrien Rabiot, according to reports.

Rabiot is heading into the final six months of his contract with the Ligue 1 giants and has been continually linked with a switch to Liverpool and a host of other sides in 2019.

Manchester City, Arsenal and Tottenham have also been linked with the defensive midfielder, although reports on Monday claimed that Rabiot had turned down the chance to join Spurs.

Rabiot has refused to pen a new deal with PSG but he has found a starting berth hard to come by under Thomas Tuchel, who took over from Unai Emery in the summer.

A report in L’Equipe claims that Chelsea have made significant steps in their pursuit of the Frenchman by launching an enquiry to sign Rabiot.

Cesc Fabregas left Stamford Bridge on Friday to complete his move to Monaco and Rabiot is understood to be a potential candidate on Maurizio Sarri’s list of replacements.

When PSG sporting director Antero Henrique was asked last month whether contract talks with Rabiot would continue, he replied: “At this point, no. It was a decision made by the club following a meeting I had with the player.

“The player informed me that he would not sign a contract and that he wanted to leave the club by being free at the end of the season, at the end of his contract.

“For the player, this will have a very clear consequence – he will remain on the bench for an indefinite period.

“It seems that the player and his representative have misled us for several months. I must add that this situation is disrespectful for both the club and the fans.

“Especially from a player who has played under our colours from the training centre to the first team. A player who has always received the full support of the club.”

The consensus has been that the France international will join Barcelona, who have held a strong interest in the player in recent months.

Spanish outlet Sport provide an update on Thursday though, claiming that Rabiot to Barcelona is far from a complete deal and that other interested suitors are back in the hunt.

Sport state that Rabiot’s mother – who is also his agent – is in talks with four other European clubs over a potential deal, with his Nou Camp move having hit a stumbling block.

Barcelona will not improve their proposal to Rabiot, however the Catalan giants still remain quietly confident that he will choose them over any other clubs.