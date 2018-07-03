Chelsea warn Man Utd, Barcelona they want huge fee for unsettled star

Chelsea have told suitors Manchester United and Barcelona their asking price for Willian, according to reports in the Spanish media.

The Brazil winger has emerged as a genuine target for Jose Mourinho at Manchester United this summer, while the Daily Express claimed at the weekend that La Liga giants Barcelona have also had a £50m approach rejected.

Chelsea had previously been confident that Willian would stay at Stamford Bridge this summer, but it’s claimed they now fear the hard-working wideman will seek a move away – particularly with his profile growing on the back of his starring role in Brazil’s run to the World Cup quarter-finals.

As such, Catalan newspaper Mundo Deportivo claims Chelsea have informed interested parties that it would that a minimum of €80million (£70.8m) before they would consider selling the player.

The Blues hope their valuation will be enough to scare off suitors for the winger, who turns 30 in August and has two years left on his contract at Stamford Bridge.

The fee is however unlikely to put off either club, with Barcelona keen to strengthen their forward line after seeing a deal for Antoine Griezmann fall through, and Mourinho eager to link up again with the man Chelsea brought to England from Anzhi for £30million in the summer of 2013.

