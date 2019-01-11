Chelsea warned £50m strike target will not be sold at any price

Bournemouth manager Eddie Howe has reiterated that he does not want to sell star striker Callum Wilson “at any price”.

Chelsea head coach Maurizio Sarri is said to be willing to pay up to £50m for the England forward, if he is unable to bring Gonzalo Higuain to Stamford Bridge.

London rivals West Ham are also said to be keen on Wilson, if 29-year-old frontman Marko Arnautovic decides to leave the Hammer in the lurge after a talk of a shock move to China.

However, speaking ahead of Sunday’s match at Everton, Howe insisted that Wilson is going nowhere.

“I’ve been told about the speculation, it’s not something I seek to read,” said Howe. “It’s a waste of time for me to do so. It’s business as normal, Callum has been bright and bubbly this week so no problems there.

“In my opinion, and it’s just my opinion I wouldn’t sell at any price but I’m the manager of the team trying to create the best team that I can.

“We desperately want to take the team forward and to do that we have got to keep our best players.

“He [Wilson] is a very important member of the team. He has unique attributes that really complement what we do here. He’s been a really good goal scorer for us this season, that’s the hardest things to do in the sport so we value him really highly.”