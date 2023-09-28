Chelsea warned they’ll create ‘the next Mo Salah or Kevin de Bruyne’ if they sell big-money flop

Chelsea have been advised against selling Mykhaylo Mudryk by Blues legend Pat Nevin, after the winger has endured a difficult start to life in the Premier League.

The Blues signed the 22-year-old from Shakhtar Donetsk in January for £88.5m after battling London rivals Arsenal for his signature for several weeks.

Much was expected of Mudryk by Chelsea fans, but he is yet to live up to his eye-watering price tag. Last season, the Ukraine international made 17 appearances for Chelsea, failing to score and making two assists.

He is yet to improve his number this season, too, making six outings without a single-goal contribution. Mudryk did receive a standing ovation when he was replaced by Raheem Sterling in the 68th minute during his latest outing against Brighton, though.

In fairness, the entire Chelsea team have been struggling. They currently sit in 14th place in the table after winning just one Premier League match.

Nevin believes that it would be a huge mistake to sell Mudryk. He thinks the winger should be given more time, and that he could still become an important player for the Blues in the future.

Nevin: Mudryk ‘will come good’ for Chelsea

In an interview with OBLG, Nevin said Mudryk could turn into another Mohamed Salah or Kevin de Bruyne if Chelsea do opt to sell him.

“Mykhailo Mudryk is phenomenal and will come good – Chelsea cannot risk him being another Salah or De Bruyne,” Nevin said.

“There’s a reason why Arsenal wanted Mudryk – he’s phenomenal. His pace is ridiculous and so are his skills.

“He had different problems to everyone else as he was a Ukrainian lad coming into a new country.

“There was also a massive transfer fee hanging over him, though the pressure is slightly off now due to the other fees Chelsea have paid.

“I think he has the potential to be a great forward and a great creator.

“He came into a side that wasn’t playing well, but he didn’t make it easy for himself. His numbers last season were not good.”

“Chelsea know better than anyone that if you let a player go, they can be world-class somewhere else.

“He came in in January, which is a tough time for players to arrive. It’s early days this season, and I still have great hopes for Mudryk when the team starts clicking.

“That could be later this season or next season. If Chelsea did cut their losses, it wouldn’t be a surprise to see him shine somewhere else.”

