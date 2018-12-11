Chelsea watching ex-Newcastle flop rated in €45m bracket

Chelsea have been watching former Newcastle winger Florian Thauvin this season and could make a move for him, according to a report.

France Football claim Chelsea scouts have been tracking the Marseille man, while Bayern Munich, Inter Milan and Atletico Madrid have also been watching him.

Thauvin, who claims he was “unhappy” at Newcastle after an unsuccessful 12-month spell in 2015, is under contract with the Ligue 1 club until 2021 and according to the French source, as cited in Metro he is valued at €45million.

Thauvin only played 16 times for Newcastle after his €15million transfer and he was loaned back to Marseille before re-signing on a permanent deal in the summer of 2017 for €11million.

Now it transpires Chelsea are keen on Thauvin, who has scored 12 goals and earned four assists in 17 games this term, with Victor Moses likely to be shipped out after failing to impress Maurizio Sarri.

Thauvin admitted earlier this season that he will consider leaving Marseille if they fail to qualify for the Champions League this season, and currently in fifth spot they’re in danger of doing exactly that.

“I’m hungry for titles, that’s what remains at the end of your career,” Thauvin told L’Equipe back in May.

“As for other championships, Spain makes me dream and I like Germany a lot because it could be good for my game, but I’m not thinking about my future.

“I had a choice to make in the past [going to Newcastle] and I ended up being unhappy. ‘In the future I will take the time to think about it, but I’m good here. I am in no hurry to leave.’