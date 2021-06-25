The agent of a Chelsea star who failed to live up to expectations last year hinted at why his client struggled under Thomas Tuchel, and declared what his future intentions are amid overseas interest.

Chelsea forked out around £250m last year on a plethora of stars from across Europe. Some had an immediate impact such as Thiago Silva and Ben Chilwell, while others failed to meet the lofty expectations.

One player who’s struggles were there for all to see was Timo Werner.

The Germany international was never found wanting in the effort department. Instead, the once clinical finishing that typified his lethal spell at RB Leipzig dramatically went missing.

£47.5m was invested in the 25-year-old after beating Liverpool to the activation of his release clause. At that age, Werner will retain the vast majority of his value despite notching just 12 goals and 15 assists in 52 outings.

Chelsea have identified centre-forward as a key area to strengthen this summer and club chief Marina Granovskaia is reportedly under pressure to deliver. As such, Werner – who had already begun to be shifted out wide – could fall further down the pecking order.

Last week, the Sun reported he had become a surprise target for Carlo Ancelotti at Real Madrid. Los Blancos have installed Erling Haaland as their top priority, but prising the Norwegian away from Dortmund will likely be a bank breaker.

However, Werner’s agent, Karlheinz Forsterbe, has now laid to rest any thoughts of a premature Werner exit.

Speaking to Sport1 (via the Metro), Forsterbe said: “You can’t rule out anything.

“But if I had to assess it at the moment, then I would say very clearly that Timo will stay at Chelsea.

“He feels comfortable there. A move will not be an issue in the foreseeable future.

Werner tempted by Nagelsmann lure?

Werner’s best form came under new Bayern Munich boss Julian Nagelsmann while the pair were at RB Leipzig.

When asked if a future reunion with his former boss in Bavaria could tempt Werner, Forsterbe spoke of the difference in playing position under Nagelsmann compared to Tuchel that facilitated his previous excellent form.

“Julian let Timo play in a different position at Leipzig,” said Forsterbe.

“A bit like Thomas Muller at Bayern. Julian and Timo appreciate each other.

“Of course, I don’t yet know what will happen in three or four years. Football is fast moving.”

