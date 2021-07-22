An expensive Chelsea signing has seen the writing on the wall and is ‘prepared’ to move on after his representatives made initial contact over a premature exit, per a report.

The Blues’ hunt for a lethal centre forward has been well documented this summer. Timo Werner was brought in to fill that void 12 months ago. But the German struggled to replicate the form that earned him a £47.5m move from RB Leipzig.

Olivier Giroud has already left for AC Milan. While Tammy Abraham continues to be linked with an exit to a London rival. Tottenham and West Ham have both been credited with interest, but the latest report revealed the possibility of joining Arsenal on loan.

That would leave just the returning Michy Batshuayi and Werner as the Chelsea’s remaining traditional number nines. Though per 90min, Werner too could depart.

They report that the 25-year-old is ‘open’ to the idea of a premature Chelsea exit.

A factor behind his apparent decision stems from the club making no secret of their desire to land an upgrade.

Erling Haaland would be the club’s ideal transfer. Though Dortmund are doubly determined to retain his services after already losing Jadon Sancho this summer.

Nevertheless, Werner is reportedly willing to be included as a makeweight in a deal that would see he and Haaland switch clubs. It is claimed his representatives have already ‘touched base’ with Dortmund over the idea.

90min quoted a source with knowledge of the development that said: “Werner is not unhappy at Chelsea, far from it.

“But he knows the club are looking at a new striker. So if he has to move on, he is prepared to do so.”

Whether the idea of receiving Werner as part of a deal for Haaland would twist Dortmund’s arm remains unclear. A report last week via Football Insider, however, suggested they would not be receptive.

Chelsea considering shock Real Madrid raid?

Meanwhile, Chelsea are reportedly contemplating the idea of a shock return for Eden Hazard to Stamford Bridge from Real Madrid this summer.

According to Spanish news outlet AS, as cited by the Daily Mail, intermediaries are trying to sound out a potential Chelsea return for Hazard – with Real Madrid happy to sell the winger for around £51m this summer.

The report adds that while Los Blancos would be keen to cut ties with the player, they accept that it will be difficult to convince the Blues the stump up that sort of money.

That is especially given that Thomas Tuchel’s men are also chasing £170m-rated Borussia Dortmund striker Erling Haaland

