Chelsea, West Ham ready to make use of clause to land £50m target

Both Chelsea and West Ham are poised to make a summer move for Celta Vigo star Maxi Gomez, according to reports.

The Uruguay international has been linked with a £35million move to the Premier League in recent weeks, with Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp reported to be a known admirer of the 22-year-old.

It was even claimed recently that former Kop star Luis Suarez has told pals at Anfield that his international team-mate is the real deal.

Gomez scored 17 league goals in his rookie campaign last season and is well on course to hit double figures again, despite not being quite as prolific in a struggling Celta side.

The Daily Star suggest that Chelsea are ready to pounce on the LaLiga side’s potential relegation by taking advantage of a clause in his contract.

The Blues are apparently in the search of possible attacking options should Gonzalo Higuain not join them permanently in the summer – and given his recent problems that seems a distinct possibility.

Meanwhile, a report from the Daily Mirror suggests that West Ham boss Manuel Pellegrini is keen on a summer move, and that they could land him for £25m less than the £50m they were asked to pay in January.

This is due to a rule in Gomez’s contract which states his release clause will go down 50% should Celta drop into the second tier.