Chelsea winger wants Sarri reunion as Lampard issues contract update

Chelsea winger Willian is eyeing a reunion with Maurizio Sarri at Juventus, despite Frank Lampard saying that he is in “conversation” over a new contract.

The Brazilian is out of contract at Stamford Bridge at the end of the season, which has led to intense speculation linking Juventus with a swoop for him, given their impressive record of free transfers in recent years.

Most recently, they acquired Aaron Ramsey from Arsenal and Adrien Rabiot from PSG on frees, with Emre Can having joined via a similar formula from Liverpool the year before.

According to Calciomercato, Juventus are considering a move for the 31-year-old, although their only reservation is his age, given that they have few long-term prospects in their squad, having parted with the likes of Everton new boy Moise Kean this summer.

The Italian source claims there is a 50-50 chance of Willian – who recently scored on his 300th Chelsea appearance – of leaving the Premier League outfit. He is reportedly tempted by the chance to team up with compatriots Douglas Costa and Alex Sandro.

Lampard spent one season as Willian’s teammate as a Chelsea player, and the Blues boss recently issued a cautious update on the future of the wide man – who is also being chased by long-time admirers Barcelona – saying:

“I have got no news on the Willian contract.

“That’s a conversation between Willy, his representatives and the club.

“Everyone can see I’m happy with Willy on the pitch.”

The player has previously echoed that positive mutual relationship with the club, insisting he had four targets left to achieve with the club before he could think of going elsewhere.