Chelsea winger Willian declares future intention

Willian has declared his desire to stay at Stamford Bridge and sign a new contract with Chelsea.

The 30-year-old was understood to be a target for Jose Mourinho at Manchester United last summer, while Paris Saint-Germain and Barcelona have also been credited with an interest in the winger.

Only last month PSG were said to be ready to make a summer move for the Brazilian after informal contract discussions between Chelsea and Willian hit a stumbling block.

The club are believed to be reluctant to change their policy of offering only one-year contract extensions to players in their 30s over the last few years and with Willian’s contract set to expire in the summer of 2020 he is believed to be looking for longer.

But one thing is certain the attacking midfielder wants to stay at Chelsea, he said, via the Evening Standard: “I have one year left, but of course I want to play for this club.

“I don’t know if they want me, but of course I want to continue here.

“This club is very special to me. I won titles here, I have the affection from the fans and from the people that work in the club. I feel comfortable to stay. I am happy when I play well and score goals. I can give a different light.”

Willian has been at Chelsea since joining from Anzhi Makhachkala for £30million in 2013 and he has made 46 appearances this season in all competitions, scoring eight goals and grabbing 12 assists.

Cesc Fabregas, 31, left Chelsea in January after Chelsea offered him another year but he left for Monaco, who offered him a deal that runs to 2022.