Chelsea ‘wonderkid’ reluctance opens door for Liverpool, as Blues take stern measures

Josh Acheampong could move to Liverpool if Chelsea can't convince him to sign a new contract

Chelsea have sidelined Josh Acheampong amid his reluctance to sign a new deal, and reports state the club will have to sell him amid interest from Liverpool if a contract breakthrough is not made.

Acheampong is moving towards a place in the Blues first team. The 18-year-old played once in the Premier League last season, and after being in the squad in a UEFA Conference League game this term, also played 27 minutes in the League Cup.

But his progression has been halted as a result of contract discussions hitting the rocks.

Football Insider states the right-back has been sidelined both in the first team and youth teams, given he is ‘reluctant’ to pen a new deal with Chelsea, knowing Reece James and Malo Gusto are firmly ahead of him in the pecking order on the right of the defence.

Until a resolution on his contract is reached, it’s stated Acheampong will be kept on the sidelines.

But if that does not happen, with his contract up in 2026, the Blues will reportedly ‘forced to reluctantly’ sell the player, described in the report as a ‘wonderkid’.

That is believed to be the better alternative to watching him leave on a free, and could open the door to Liverpool, who it’s stated are keeping tabs on Acheampong.

As, the report states, are Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain.

January move possible for Acheampong

The fresh report does not state when Acheampong could move on – it’s likely Chelsea will want to have enough time to convince him to stay before making that decision.

However, a recent report stated Real, who are linked with him, are giving serious consideration to a January move.

Amid Dani Carvajal’s injury, bringing in a right-back who they can utilise in the short term, before their potential snare of Trent Alexander-Arnold in the summer, would be ideal.

That same report alluded to interest from Liverpool, though at the time, it was said Acheampong was not for sale. It seems now that stance could change.

Chelsea round-up: Big moves in either direction

Also potentially heading out of Stamford Bridge soon is Enzo Fernandez, amid interest from Real. The La Liga giants are said to be willing to either pay £84million, or offer up Aurelien Tchouameni to the Blues as part of the deal.

There could be some big inbound transfers, too. Goalkeeper Diogo Costa is being courted, though he also features in Bayern Munich’s plans.

Meanwhile, TEAMtalk are aware of Chelsea interest in Ruben Dias, given Manchester City could stunningly decide to sell him soon.

The Blues are also interested in fellow centre-back Murillo, from Nottingham Forest, though they have other priorities before central defence, and January transfers might not be all that pressing.

Acheampong an academy star

In Chelsea’s under-18s side, right-back Acheampong has starred, showing the step to the first team is one he can make.

But whether or not he ever plays senior football for the Blues again is currently in question.