Chelsea are working towards a verbal agreement on personal terms with a top Liverpool transfer target right now, and the Blues plan to quickly ramp up club-to-club talks soon after, according to a reporter.

The transfer headlines at Liverpool right now are being dominated by two players – Milos Kerkez and Florian Wirtz. Liverpool are understood to be on the cusp of agreeing a transfer fee for Kerkez with Bournemouth who thus far, have held firm on their £45m valuation.

Wirtz, meanwhile, is expected to shatter both Liverpool’s and the Premier League’s transfer records if and when he arrives at Anfield.

The latest on that saga – including the reduced but still record-breaking fee Bayer Leverkusen will now accept – can be found here.

After Kerkez and Wirtz, Liverpool will accelerate plans to sign a centre-back and striker. They’ll also be in the market for a new left winger if Luis Diaz leaves for Barcelona or Al-Nassr.

Regarding the striker chase, Eintracht Frankfurt’s Hugo Ekitike has flown up Liverpool’s shortlist after it became crystal clear their dream target, Alexander Isak, cannot be prised out of Newcastle.

Frankfurt value their French striker at a lofty €100m / £84m and Sky Germany’s Florian Plettenberg has previously detailed Liverpool and Chelsea’s interest in the player.

However, the belief is Liverpool will not act without first lining up the sale of Darwin Nunez, most likely to Saudi Arabia.

That has opened the door for Chelsea to steal a march on Ekitike and per the latest from Plettenberg, their plans have accelerated.

Taking to X, the reporter stated: “Chelsea are currently working on a verbal agreement with Hugo Ekitike! There has already been initial contact with Eintracht Frankfurt.

“Frankfurt are still demanding €100 million. It remains open whether Chelsea and Eintracht will reach an agreement. The next steps are already planned.”

How much Chelsea will bid for Hugo Ekitike

Ekitike bagged 22 goals and provided 12 assists in a breakthrough campaign with Frankfurt.

The Frenchman has the green light to change clubs this summer, though as mentioned, Frankfurt are thus far refusing to compromise on their sky-high valuation.

Chelsea completed the signing of Liam Delap from Ipswich Town for £30m on Wednesday night.

However, the Blues are determined to add a second new striker to their ranks and TEAMtalk has been informed Ekitike would immediately be slotted in as the starter ahead of Delap if brought to Stamford Bridge.

Furthermore, our insider, Fraser Fletcher, has been told the Blues aim to negotiate Frankfurt down to a much more manageable transfer fee around the €77m / £65m mark.

That would be some achievement and if Frankfurt stand firm, the door would remain ajar for Liverpool to stride through later in the summer window.

If Delap and another new striker does arrive at Stamford Bridge, Nicolas Jackson could be sold. Our sister site, Football365, has detailed the latest on what could be a stunning switch to Manchester United for the Senegalese.

Latest Chelsea & Liverpool news

🔵 Chelsea in hurry to complete £135m TRIPLE deal before CWC; duo green light moves – sources

🔵 Why Chelsea pulled the plug on signing Sancho outright confirmed

🔴 Liverpool adopt crazy Luis Diaz stance after winger ‘agrees’ Barcelona deal

🔴 Liverpool forward strikes ‘agreement’ to join European royalty as teammate targeted by 8 Prem clubs

Hugo Ekitike’s breakthrough season in numbers