Chelsea worried after shock revelation amid Hazard contract struggles

Eden Hazard is stalling on penning a new deal at Chelsea because he’s “waiting” for Real Madrid to make him an offer, a Belgian football expert has claimed.

Chelsea will apparently demand upwards of £100million to sell Hazard this summer with the winger heavily linked with a move to Spain.

The Belgium star is out of contract in 18 months time and, according to a recent report in The Telegraph, we are reaching the point where all parties want the matter settled.

Apparently, Hazard wants a decision from Real Madrid by the end of this month whether they intend to bring him to the Bernabeu before next season.

It has even been suggested that Chelsea will let Hazard move to Madrid this month if they can secure a playmaker as a replacement.

Kristof Terreur told Sky Sports’ Transfer Talk podcast that the 28-year-old is now playing a waiting game with the Spanish club.

“He has rejected two contract offers so far and says that he doesn’t want to sign right now,” Terreur said. “That means he is waiting for something and that something means just one thing, Real Madrid.

“Real Madrid are still interested as far as I know, but they are still yet to make their move. They don’t have a personal agreement with him at this point, they don’t have an agreement with Chelsea and they haven’t even made the phone call like they did last summer.”

