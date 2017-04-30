Chelsea would be worthy champions, admits Koeman

Ronald Koeman says Chelsea’s performance at Goodison Park proves their title-winning credentials, though added he felt Everton were better than the scoreline suggests.

A dominant second half saw Chelsea run out 3-0 winners – a win that tightens their grip on the title race.

Asked it the performance proved Chelsea would be worth champions, Koeman said: “Maybe in the last 30 minutes, yes.

“We started well and were a bit unlucky when we hit the post.

“I think we did some mistakes in our ball possession and that makes them really dangerous in the first half, but I think we did a good job until the 1-0. After that it makes it more difficult to create really open chances and if they get a little bit more space they are a team who will kill the game.

“The third goal was that high quality offensive football but maybe we didn’t deserve this defeat with three goals difference.”

Midfielder Morgan Schneiderlin missed the match with a thigh problem and is expected to be out for at least a week.

“It is not really bad. It is not the end of the season for Morgan. Maybe next week, maybe not, but it will not take more than 10 days,” said Koeman.