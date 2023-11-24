Chelsea now wrestling Tottenham for Serie A hidden gem whose dream can be realised for £11m

Chelsea are in contention to offer Patrick Dorgu his dream transfer, although Tottenham Hotspur have become rival suitors, according to reports.

Dorgu is not a household name yet, but he has been establishing himself in the Lecce first team recently. In fact, he was still awaiting his senior debut by the end of last season, but has played some part in all 14 of their league and cup matches so far this season.

If he can continue at this rate, he might not be much of a hidden gem for too long as more clubs take note of his potential.

Dorgu’s agent has been talking up a potential move to Liverpool for a few months, but the left-back recently revealed his favourite club is Chelsea.

Asked by Bold earlier this month if he has a favourite club, Dorgu replied: “Yes, it’s Chelsea.”

And now, Tipsbladet in his native Denmark has revealed that Chelsea are indeed ‘in the picture’ for Dorgu’s transfer.

However, it has also been revealed that Tottenham are, which appears to be a new link.

For anyone to sign Dorgu, patience may be required. According to the report, Lecce will not entertain a January sale, meaning the summer is the earliest a transfer could take place.

It is claimed that the full-back could cost the equivalent of at least £11m, though that value may only be heading in one direction – up.

With that in mind, various bigger Serie A sides who are looking at the Lecce prospect might eventually be ruled out of the race due to the financial strength of the Premier League.

Dorgu, 19, remains under contract with Lecce until 2026. When the time comes for them to sell him, they will have to be mindful of a 15% sell-on clause they will owe his former club, Nordsjaelland.

Nordsjaelland never used Dorgu at senior level, so if Tipsbladet is right in discovering they have a sell-on clause, they might have made a smart move to boost their windfall further down the line.

For example, from an £11m move, the Danish side would earn around £1.5m.

Where next for Dorgu?

A player with a bright future, Dorgu might end up in the Premier League one day.

Chelsea are considering their options at left-back for the future after TEAMtalk recently revealed to expect a departure for Ian Maatsen in 2024.

There have also been conflicting claims about the future of Marc Cucurella, for whom Chelsea might need to find a long-term successor to compete with Ben Chilwell.

If the timings align, it could play into Dorgu’s hands – although Tottenham could provide him with an alternative route into the Premier League.

The main left-backs currently at Ange Postecoglou’s disposal are Destiny Udogie and Ben Davies, but the latter is out of contract in 2025.

Spurs also have Ivan Perisic and Ryan Sessegnon – both currently injured – who can play as left wing-backs, but that role is not seen as often in Postecoglou’s system as it was in Antonio Conte’s before.

