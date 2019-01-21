Chelsea’s £58m sale key as Arsenal lodge firm offer for Atletico star

Arsenal are looking to bolster their forward ranks with a move for Atletico Madrid winger Gelson Martins, a report claims.

Unai Emery is believed to be keen to bring in reinforcements this month, with the Gunners strongly linked with a move for Barcelona midfielder Denis Suarez.

However, Arsenal are seemingly struggling to get the deal over the line as they can only sign players on loan in the January window due to financial restrictions, with Barca wanting a permanent sale.

A recent report suggested Atleti had proposed both Nikola Kalinic and Martins as part of a move for Alvaro Morata, and would allow one of the pair to move in the opposite direction in the deal.

Both of the aforementioned players arrived in the summer and have struggled in the Spanish capital, and both have subsequently been linked with January exits.

However, Atletico’s pursuit of the Chelsea man could help Arsenal in their pursuit of Martins, as the LaLiga giants will have to ship a forward out to make room for Morata.

Portuguese newspaper O Jogo (via Metro) now state that Arsenal have made a ‘firm offer’ for Martins, who can play on both flanks or up front.

Get the latest personalised Arsenal products on our new TEAMtalk Gunners shop!