Chelsea’s cheeky Barkley bid fails; Tottenham poised to pounce

Ross Barkley: Believes he can play in same England team as Dele Alli

Chelsea have seen a £25million offer – half of Everton’s £50m asking price – rejected by the Toffees.

However, the England midfielder is still expected to leave the club before Thursday’s 11pm transfer deadline.

The Toffees have stuck the £50m price tag on Barkley’s head, despite the player having just 10 months left on his deal at Goodison Park.

Everton are unlikely to get anywhere near their asking price for the player but could be forced to cash in this week.

The 23-year-old has persistently rejected Everton’s attempts to tie him down to a new deal and it is likely he will be sold this week to the highest bidder, with Tottenham also expected to make an official move.

Barkley’s situation, however, is further complicated by a serious hamstring injury which could keep him out for three months.

Chelsea are, however, unlikely to be deterred, and with Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain reportedly favouring a move to Liverpool, are expected to return for further discussions.

A bid of around £30m-£35m could convince Everton to cash in.

Ronald Koeman: Manager allays fears Barkley could leave

Discussing the player’s future earlier this summer, Toffees boss Ronald Koeman said: “What will happen in the coming weeks I don’t know. I expect to have offers because he made the decision not to sign a new contract, but if there is no interest then he will stay and be part of the team and the best XI will start the game.

Yes, (he will be available) because the player has one year (on his) contract and there maybe no offer, or maybe the club will not accept the offer that will come in because he is a really good player, a young player, an English player.

“Of course if someone likes to buy Ross then it is a big deal. I respect every personal ambition of every player.”