Chelsea’s Cuadrado heading back to Serie A – report

Chelsea wideman Juan Cuadrado looks set to return to Juventus on a loan deal which will be made permanent at the end of the season, according to reports in Italy.

The 28-year-old Colombian has agreed to re-join Juventus from Chelsea claim Tuttosport, with Chelsea insistent that a clause is inserted into the deal to make the transfer a permanent one in the summer.

New Blues boss Antonio Conte was keen to keep Cuadrado at the club with the idea of using the player as one of his wide players this campaign, but the player is understood to be keen to move back to the Bianconeri, where he spent last season on loan.

Cuadrado has reportedly agreed to a salary of €3million per season and his mind is made up that his game is not suited to the Premier League and a return is now imminent.

The two clubs have yet to shake hands on an agreement although the player’s agent is in London to try to finalise a deal and Juve CEO Beppe Marotta is believed to delighted to take the player back to Turin.

Cuadrado joined Juve on a season-long loan last August for a fee of €1.5million and he made 28 Serie A appearances, scoring four goals and creating six assists for the Turin-based side.

The winger arrived at Chelsea from Fiorentina in February 2015 for £26million and has made just 13 Premier League appearances for the Blues.