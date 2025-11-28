Real Madrid ‘considering signing’ €13.5m ‘sensation’ who’s ‘causing a stir’ at Arsenal – top source

VfB Stuttgart midfielder Chema Andres, who is on Arsenal and Real Madrid's radar

Arsenal have suffered an early blow in their quest to bring Chema Andres to the Emirates Stadium, with a reliable Spanish source revealing Real Madrid’s stance on re-signing the VfB Stuttgart midfielder in the summer of 2026, as Los Blancos face an unexpected hurdle regarding Nico Paz.

Andres came through the Real Madrid youth academy and was able to make only three appearances for the first team before Los Blancos sold him to VfB Stuttgart in the summer of 2025. The 20-year-old Spain Under-21 international midfielder signed a five-year contract with the German club and was hailed as a gem with ‘great potential for development’ by Stuttgart sporting director Fabian Wohlgemuth.

The defensive midfielder has been in fine form for Stuttgart this season, scoring one goal and giving one assist in 13 appearances.

Andres’ performances for Stuttgart in the Bundesliga and the Europa League have sparked interest from Arsenal and Manchester City, according to Defensa Central, which has noted that the youngster is ‘causing a sensation in the Bundesliga’.

The Real Madrid-centric news outlet claimed on November 18 that Andres has been ‘causing a stir’ with his performances for Stuttgart, with Arsenal and Manchester City’s ‘interest’ noted in the report.

As usual with the youth team academy graduates that Los Blancos sell, the Spanish and European powerhouse put in a buy-back clause of €13.5million (£11.8m, $15.6m) in Andres’ contract at Stuttgart that they are seriously considering triggering, according to AS, one of the most reliable sources for Real Madrid inside information.

Real Madrid editor Fernando S. Tavero told AS: “Chema’s name is being mentioned more and more frequently in the Valdebebas offices.

“These talks haven’t taken place yet; it’s still early, but Real Madrid are delighted with Chema’s performance. And considering him as a potential future signing is the reality.

“Everything will also depend on the coming months. Not only on Chema’s level of play, but also on the development of the other midfielders at the club.

“If there are any departures, his name is among the top contenders to return.

“His price, moreover, makes him a bargain: €13.5million ( Stuttgart paid €5 million, plus another €1 million in add-ons).

Real Madrid face Cesc Fabregas hurdle in Nico Paz return

Just as Madrid sold Andres in the summer of 2025, the Spanish and European giants also offloaded Nico Paz to Como in the summer of 2024.

Los Blancos have a buy-back clause of €9million (£8m, $10.5m) in Paz’s contract at Como for the summer of 2026, which transfer guru Fabrizio Romano has revealed they plan to exercise.

Romano wrote on X at 9:26am on November 25: “Real Madrid are planning to bring back Nico Páz as their first signing for 2026 as revealed months ago.

“Understand the buy back clause is NOT valid in January and Como want to keep him until summer.

“The plan is to make the deal happen in June 2026. Nico already said YES.”

However, it now appears that it may not be plain-sailing for Madrid in terms of bringing Paz back to the Santiago Bernabeu, with Como manager Cesc Fabregas saying that he would like to keep the 21-year-old Argentina international attacking midfielder.

TMW quotes Fabregas as saying about Paz: “There’s nothing to say, he’s a Como player and will stay with us.

“Then it depends on what the other club decides. I won’t rule out that Nico stays here next season, too.

“He’s ambitious, and he can have a big career in football, but why can’t he do it here at Como?

“He’s made us grow, and vice versa. You can see it.

“You can see if a person is happy from their eyes, and I think that he’s happy here right now.”

Since his move from Madrid to Como in 2024, Paz has scored 11 goals and given 13 assists in 48 appearances for the Italian club.

