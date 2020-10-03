Chilwell sparkles as Chelsea put Crystal Palace to the sword

Ben Chilwell produced a magnificent display on his Chelsea league debut as the Blues put four past Crystal Palace on a comfortable afternoon.

Chelsea dominated the possession stakes in the early going, with Crystal Palace content to wait for rare opportunities to counter.

Kai Havertz’s influence on proceedings gradually began to grow, though Timo Werner’s effort after being played in by his German compatriot could only force a regulation save from Vicente Guaita.

Jorginho then blazed a decent opportunity high over the crossbar, but The Blues’ grip on the game continued to tighten.

The Italian began to showcase his passing range as the half wore on, with Tammy Abraham the recipient of a particularly incisive chipped through ball.

The England centre-forward’s touch let him down, however, with Guaita ultimately able to smother the ball before Abraham could make a telling contribution.

In a rare foray into the Chelsea half, Palace saw a chance go begging from the unlikely source of Mamadou Sakho.

The centre-half leapt highest to meet an Andros Townsend cross, but the Frenchman’s three-year wait for a goal continued as his effort fell harmlessly wide.

Kai Havertz in the first half against Crystal Palace: ◉ 100% aerial duels won

◉ =Most chances created (2)

◉ =Most tackles (2)

◉ =Most clearances (2) Doing it all for the Blues. pic.twitter.com/pgC6o96sPr — Squawka Football (@Squawka) October 3, 2020

See how all the action unfolded from Stamford Bridge via the TEAMtalk score centre here.

Chelsea’s dominance finally paid off soon after the break as Ben Chilwell fired home his first goal for the club.

Palace failed to clear the ball despite several opportunities, with the ball eventually dropping to the left-back eight yards out.

His powerful half-volley left Guiata with no chance as the Blues made the breakthrough.

Chilwell was once again heavily involved as their advantage was doubled after the hour mark.

His pinpoint cross found Kurt Zouma – still up from a prior corner – who hung in the air after a superb leap to nudge a looping header into the top corner.

Two could’ve and probably should’ve become three when Abraham nodded a header just wide after sparkling work from Callum Hudson-Odoi down the right flank.

It mattered not, however, as Abraham drew a foul from youngster Tyrick Mitchell to win a penalty soon after.

Jorginho stepped up and calmly slotted home in trademark fashion to effectively put the game to bed.

The lively Havertz then gave Jorginho the chance to make it two from the spot after winning another penalty following dubious defending from Sakho.

The midfielder saw off the attentions of Abraham to take the penalty, and produced a carbon copy of his first effort to raise the scores to 4-0.

Christian Pulisic returned to action late on from the bench, but the scores remained the same as Chelsea emerged victorious via a 4-0 scoreline.