Chelsea star tipped for exit after being berated by Tuchel during cup win

One Chelsea star is being tipped for an exit after being berated by Thomas Tuchel minutes into the Carabao Cup penalty shootout win over Aston Villa on Wednesday evening.

Ben Chilwell was making his first start of the season against Villa at Stamford Bridge, having played second fiddle to Marcos Alonso so far this term. However, Tuchel was out of his seat in the opening minutes of the match, according to football.london, and took exception after Chilwell had played the ‘wrong’ pass.

The former Leicester man was a key player for Tuchel during the second half of last season. He was an ever-present for the Blues in the Champions League from the quarter-final stages onwards and started the final as Chelsea beat Premier League rivals Manchester City to lift the trophy back in May.

Chilwell was also part of Gareth Southgate’s England squad that reached the final of Euro 2020. However, he failed to play a single minute during the whole tournament.

The 24-year-old was expected to be first-choice again when the new campaign got underway. However, Tuchel has preferred Spaniard Alonso, who is more of an attacking threat.

Alonso has started all five league games this season, with the Blues currently top of the table.

He also played in the Champions League win over Zenit St Petersburg last week.

In those six matches, Tuchel’s side have conceded just one goal. Alonso has also notched a goal and an assist in that time.

Chelsea could now decide to try and cash in on Chilwell, who cost them £45million in August 2020.

Meanwhile, striker Robert Lewandowski does not feel he has to play in any other league to prove his talent and seems happy to see out his career with Bayern Munich.

The 33-year-old is now in his eighth season with the Bavarian giants after moving from Borussia Dortmund in the summer of 2014. He has been a consistent goalscorer for the Bundesliga champions, netting an incredible 210 top-flight goals from 224 appearances. The Poland international has bagged 305 from 336 outings in all competitions while also notching 72 for his national side.

Cristiano Ronaldo’s and Lionel Messi’s goalscoring numbers mean that Lewandowski sometimes flies under the radar. But his record stands comparison with most top strikers throughout the history of the sport.

Unsurprisingly, the Warsaw-born star has been liked with many clubs over the years. Liverpool were mentioned as possible suitors this summer and rumours persist that Jurgen Klopp will reignite his interest in 2022.

The German tactician knows the hitman well, having worked with him while in charge of Borussia Dortmund. A few pundits have urged the former Lech Poznan ace to try his luck in another league, with Chelsea also thought to be interested.

But the prolific marksman has made it clear he has no intention of jumping ship. And he is fully focused on doing his best for his present employers both domestically and in Europe.

“I don’t have to prove myself in another league,” he said. “And I can compete with the best from other leagues in the Champions League.

“I am 100 per cent focused on Bayern Munich, I don’t think about anything else but my team.”

