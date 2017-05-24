Chinese club distance themselves from £76m Diego Costa deal

Chinese Super League side Tianjin Quanjian have ruled out a move to sign Chelsea striker Diego Costa.

Tianjin have been heavily tipped with a £76million move for the 28-year-old striker, who is contracted to Stamford Bridge until the summer of 2019.

Costa, who has also been linked with a return to Atletico Madrid, scored 20 goals this season as the Blues claimed a second Premier League title in the striker’s three years at the club.

But amid claims of a blockbuster transfer to China, a clearly irked Tianjin Quanjian have distances themselves from such talk.

A statement on their official website said: “During the past six months the club has not communicated with Diego Costa or his agent regarding his transfer to Tianjin Quanjian.”

Costa has been linked with a £76m move but Tianjin insisted such a deal would be contrary to their strategy.

“We have no intention of becoming involved in any unhealthy competition and, consequently, paying a premium price,” they said.

Costa earlier this month addressed the topic of his future, telling South American broadcasters DirecTV Sports: “I am the owner of my future and it does not mean that I am going to China.”

Chelsea head coach Antonio Conte has insisted the “will of the player” is important in the future of any of his players.

Speculation over a move was at its height in January when Costa missed the trip to Leicester after apparently having his head turned by a mega money offer from Tianjin.

Conte publicly stated his absence on that occasion was due to a back injury and the rumours subsided but resurfaced earlier this month.

Chelsea can win a Premier League and FA Cup double with victory over Arsenal in Saturday’s FA Cup final at Wembley.