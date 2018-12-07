Barcelona man Malcom is reportedly attracting fresh interest from China amid repeated links with a move to the Premier League.

The winger, who arrived from Bordeaux in the summer for around €40million, has been linked with a departure after failing to hit the ground running in Spain.

Multiple reports in the Spanish press earlier this month claimed Barca were already set to turn their back on Malcom amid claims they are “growing increasingly concerned over his mental state”.

Mundo Deportivo claimed sources at the club insist they feared the 21-year-old was ‘mentally depressed’, with the state of his mind ensuring he is not in a position to challenge for a first-team place.

Calciomercato and CalcioNews24 also claimed that Malcom’s representatives had made contact with Inter Milan to negotiate a deal. While prior to his move to Barcelona, there were rumours of interest from Tottenham and Liverpool, while Fulham were also linked with an ambitious bid.

Now, Italian outlet Corriere dello Sport claims that Chinese Super League side Guangzhou Evergrande could make a move to sign him in January.

Guangzhou paid €40m to land Paulinho this past summer, and with Fabio Cannavaro in charge he has been able to attract some big names.

However, it would still be considered a ‘surprise’ if Barca were to allow the player to leave after just six months at the Nou Camp.