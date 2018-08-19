Chinese Super League side line up move for Newcastle boss Benitez

Chinese Super League side Tianjin Quanjian are interested in appointing Rafa Benitez as their new manager next summer, according to reports.

The Newcastle United boss is into the last year of his current contract on Tyneside and he is yet to agree a new deal with the club’s hierarchy.

Benitez has been offered fresh terms to remain at St James’ Park but, according to the Daily Mirror, there are a number of Chinese Super League sides ready to swoop over the continued uncertainty over his future.

The biggest sticking point over Benitez signing a new deal remains the transfer policy at the club with owner Mike Ashley continuing to run a tight ship.

And the report claims that Quanjian are prepared to bide their time until the summer with Benitez set to be offered huge money to make a move.

It is understood that top teams in China have been monitoring Benitez’s situation for 18 months with some clubs prepared to pay the Spaniard £30million a year.

A source close to the Chinese Super League told the Daily Mirror: “Tianjin Quanjian could be interested in Rafa at the end of the season when he would be free as things stand.

“Clubs in China are still monitoring his situation, especially with him not signing a contract. A manager here can lose two games and be out, so any of the top clubs could be interested.”