Chinese Super League striker reveals dream of Arsenal move

Cameroon striker Christian Bassogog has revealed that his dream is a move to the Premier League with Arsenal.

The forward was named player of the tournament after winning the African Cup of Nations in 2017 before making the switch from Danish side Aalborg to Chinese Super League club Henan Jianye.

And Bassogog has revealed that he would jump at the chance to make a move to the Premier League with playing for the Gunners his big ambition.

“Yes, it’s still a dream for me to come back to Europe,” Bassogog told Goal.

“I would like to play in the biggest league in the world, in the Premier League. My favourite club since I was very small is Arsenal. I like playing with the ball and this club suits me. When I was a child, Thierry Henry was a model for me. It’s someone who impressed me a lot.”

On the appointment of Patrick Kluivert and Clarence Seedorf as Cameroon national team coaches, Bassogog added: “From a personal point of view, I think it’s a very good thing. These are two great legends. They will motivate young players to surpass themselves.

“Their work will pay with time, so don’t judge now. As Cameroonians, we want results now but it takes time. What this duo has to transmit to us is a new rigour, because today observers say that we have lost this concentration.

“From inside, I assure you that what they will allow the team to move on the right track.”

