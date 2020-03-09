Chong reveals Solskjaer influence after signing new Man Utd deal

Manchester United’s Tahith Chong has revealed that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s willingness to give youth a chance played a part in his decision to sign a new contract with the club.

United announced on Monday evening that the 20-year-old has put pen to paper on a two-year-deal, with the option for a third.

It brings an end to speculation over the youngsters future after it had been suggested he would leave the club at the end of the current season, when he was due to be out of contract.

However, Chong will now remain at Old Trafford until at least the summer of 2022 and he says that Solskjaer’s attitude towards giving academy products the chance to shine was a big reason behind his choice to extend his stay.

Speaking to the official club website, he said: “I’m at a club where, if you work hard, you get your opportunities. It’s all about taking those opportunities as well.

“I think we’ve got a manager who believes in young players. It’s an exciting time at the moment.

“I speak to the manager and everyone around the club to look to what is best for you to do. I think the club is coming in with a brilliant plan and it is just exciting to see what’s going to happen.

“The club has done a fantastic job really with the young players. It’s always been a club that gives opportunities to youngsters. This year it has been amazing the faith and trust that the manager has been showing in the young players.”

The likes of Mason Greenwood and Brandon Williams have featured regularly under the Norwegian manager this year, making 35 and 25 senior appearances respectively.

Chong has been seen less frequently but has turned out 10 times for United’s first team, starting on four occasions, and the winger is aware that he has plenty to work on if he wants to play as often as some of those other young players.

“I know I’ve got a lot of improvement to do. Everyone around the club is doing a brilliant job to help me do that as well”, he added.

“Just signing a new deal, I’m going to kick on now to keep improving day by day, training by training and game by game.”