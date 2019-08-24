Chopra points out shocking Newcastle stat as he hits back at Bruce

Ex-Newcastle striker Michael Chopra has taken to social media to hit back at Steve Bruce in an ongoing war of words.

Chopra highlighted the fact that Newcastle have yet to complete a pass in the opposition’s box, as he hit back at Bruce, who was scathing of the former Toon striker.

After reading SB comments about me I would just like to make him aware that I have played more than 20 times and scored on more than one occasion for my boyhood club, so now HE is now telling lies.

Also the so called tactics you are working on

— Michael Chopra (@MichaelChopra) August 24, 2019

seem to be working according to the stats.

I'm a lifelong football fan of my boyhood club which makes it my right to have an opinion along with the rest of the geordies out there!

pic.twitter.com/Mz1t2RW57H — Michael Chopra (@MichaelChopra) August 24, 2019

That was in response to claims that Chopra was spreading “lies” when he told talkSPORT that Bruce’s coaching was sub-standard.

“The Michael Chopra thing was blown out of all proportion. It’s laughable, really,” said Bruce.

“I’m just surprised that people pay any attention to him. Some of the stuff is just fabricated and lies. When it’s like that, you think why is that making national headlines – which is total rubbish.”

Bruce was referring to comments from Chopra, suggesting some players “don’t know their jobs”.

Chopra said: “I’ve spoken to some senior players at the club – I won’t mention their names – and under Benitez everything was drilled into them on the training pitch: the team shape, how they were going to play – every day.

“Bruce has come in, and some of the players don’t know their jobs – they are not really working on their shape.

Newcastle are yet to pick up a point this season after an opening day defeat to Arsenal and a 3-1 loss to Norwich last weekend.

The Magpies conceded over 60 per cent possession to newly-promoted Norwich and were dominated all over the pitch.

Newcastle take on Spurs at White Hart Lane tomorrow afternoon.