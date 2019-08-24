Chopra points out shocking Newcastle stat as he hits back at Bruce

Will Ford

Ex-Newcastle striker Michael Chopra has taken to social media to hit back at Steve Bruce in an ongoing war of words.

Chopra highlighted the fact that Newcastle have yet to complete a pass in the opposition’s box, as he hit back at Bruce, who was scathing of the former Toon striker.

That was in response to claims that Chopra was spreading “lies” when he told talkSPORT that Bruce’s coaching was sub-standard.

“The Michael Chopra thing was blown out of all proportion. It’s laughable, really,” said Bruce.

“I’m just surprised that people pay any attention to him. Some of the stuff is just fabricated and lies. When it’s like that, you think why is that making national headlines – which is total rubbish.”

Bruce was referring to comments from Chopra, suggesting some players “don’t know their jobs”.

Chopra said: “I’ve spoken to some senior players at the club – I won’t mention their names – and under Benitez everything was drilled into them on the training pitch: the team shape, how they were going to play – every day.

“Bruce has come in, and some of the players don’t know their jobs – they are not really working on their shape.

Newcastle are yet to pick up a point this season after an opening day defeat to Arsenal and a 3-1 loss to Norwich last weekend.

The Magpies conceded over 60 per cent possession to newly-promoted Norwich and were dominated all over the pitch.

Newcastle take on Spurs at White Hart Lane tomorrow afternoon.

Newcastle United Steve Bruce