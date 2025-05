The 32-year-old defender has missed Pompey’s last nine matches due to a dead leg and then a calf problem.

Chorley had been pencilled in for a run-out in Tuesday afternoon’s reserves clash against Cambridge, ahead of a possible first-team return at Bury on Saturday.

But heavy rain on the south coast left the pitch at Pompey’s Furze Lane training ground unplayable and the game had to be called off.