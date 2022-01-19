Burnley could turn to Championship defender as Tarkowski replacement

Premier League strugglers Burnley are monitoring Sheffield United defender Chris Basham as they prepare for another Newcastle rid.

Having already lost striker Chris Wood to the cash-rich Magpies, centre-back James Tarkowski is now being linked with a move to St James’ Park.

Basham, 33, is out of contract at Bramall Lane in the summer, though the Sheffield Star reports he does have a clause that could trigger an extension.

Even still, the Blades may look to sell the player in the January transfer window.

The ex-Blackpool defender joined the Yorkshire side in 2014

The Blades were in League One then, and he has been a pivotal part of their promotions.

He originally played midfield before joining, but under Chris Wilder he became part of a back three.

Sheffield would get promoted to the Premier League after finishing second in the 2018/19 Championship table.

The following campaign he played every match for the Blades as they finished a Premier League high of ninth – only two points behind 13-time champions Arsenal.

Chris Basham on his future

Basham, who has played 17 times this season, was also linked to Wolves and Newcastle in the summer.

Speaking to the Sheffield Star last month, Basham said: “I am trying to stay out of it. I just want to concentrate on myself on the training ground. And in games to make sure I am 100 per cent, clear minded and focused on the games.

“The manager has spoken to me, he knows clearly that he wants me to stay and I want to as well. I have been here eight years and why would I want that to end at eight years?