Chris Coleman reveals the only way Bale will leave Real Madrid

Gareth Bale would only leave Real Madrid for another “giant club”, according to his former Wales boss Chris Coleman.

The 28-year-old’s future at The Bernabeu has come under increased speculation, given that he has made just 16 La Liga starts this season and was also hauled off at half-time in Wednesday’s Champions League defeat to Juventus.

The Spanish giants are ready to undergo a makeover this summer, with club president Florentino Perez set to wield the axe to a number of the club’s top stars – with Bale said to be one of the names on the chopping block.

But Coleman, now in charge of struggling Championship side Sunderland, told BBC Sport: “How long has he been there? Five years?”

“After his first year when I used to do the Welsh press conferences, they always used to ask, ‘The Spanish press are not very happy with him, has he got a future there?’ I think he’s won three Champions Leagues there.

“All right, he’s done a good stint there, but the last time I spoke to him, he was very happy in Madrid, his family is settled there.

“Where does he go from there that’s bigger? There’s nowhere bigger, so if he does leave Madrid, where’s he going to go?

“It’s going to have to be another giant club.”

Bale has been strongly linked to a summer move to Manchester United, who attempted to sign him last summer, while Liverpool and former club Spurs have also been mentioned as potential destinations.